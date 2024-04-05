Kacy Hill Shares New Single 'Damn'

(Biz 3) Folk-pop singer-songwriter and sonic gardener Kacy Hill announces her sweetly rumbling new single, "Damn", out now via Nettwerk. Coming next in a line of tender and emotive singles from her upcoming studio album BUG, out May 3rd, "Damn" acts as the album's foundational soil.

Filled with muddy guitar, staccato rhythms and damning, albeit grounding, lamentations on a lover's shortcomings, "Damn" blends Hill's fluttering vocals with frank confrontations of disappointment: "I wish you'd wanna be the man I thought that you were gonna."

Hill has been busy planting and growing her garden, awaiting the arrival of her fourth studio album. Filled with confessional ruminations, nectarous vocals, and instrumentals wafting through desert air, BUG is a work of sterling grandeur that presents Hill weaving a tapestry of earthy folk, dream-pop, and spacious Americana - orbiting between the themes of angst and the clarity of confidence patiently waiting on the other side of it. Recently featured on Pitchfork's 50 Most Anticipated Albums of Spring 2024 list, BUG presents life's ups, downs, and in-betweens as moments of honesty trapped in sonic amber. From the splendorous pop-infused moments of "You Know I Love You Still" and honeyed confessions of love's impasses on "Listen To You" and "Frog Rinse" to the sprawling moments of observation on humanity with "No One" (all co-produced by Bartees Strange), Hill dips her spoon into life's honey jar and licks it clean. The album features additional production from Sega Bodega and Jim-E Stack, as well as features from Nourished By Time and Donna Missal. Hill shares, "BUG was made over the course of two years and became an outlet to say what I had been silently feeling in my relationship and life as a whole. Making this album marked a distinct change in my mindset as I shifted away from specific expectations, and instead focused on the curiosity and joy I felt while making music."

Along with the announcement of her new album comes the news of a North American summer headlining tour, kicking off the live run in Washington DC on May 29th, hitting New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more.

