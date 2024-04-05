Willie Nelson Helps Orville Peck Recreate 'Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other'

(Warner Records) Orville Peck joins forces with the legendary Willie Nelson for a cover of "Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other," his first release since signing with Warner Records.

The track is accompanied by a striking video directed by Ben Prince, which boasts an appearance from Nelson himself. Peck celebrates the release by announcing his upcoming project Stampede, a collection of duets with his favorite friends.

Peck has always come at country music from a wholly unique perspective, and now, he puts his own spin on a long-celebrated LGBTQ+ country anthem. Recorded by Ned Sublette in 1981, the song was subsequently tackled by Nelson in 2006, pushing the underground track to the mainstream. After Nelson asked Peck to record this version of the song together, the idea for the Stampede duets project came to life. Peck went on to perform the song at the icon's 90th birthday show at the Hollywood Bowl last year.

"Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other" is Peck's first new release since dropping his acclaimed sophomore album, Bronco, in 2022. A wholly original storyteller, the masked star's music has always pushed boundaries and defied expectations. In 2019, Peck's self-produced debut album Pony won rave reviews and delivered the singles "Dead of Night" and "Take You Back." By the time he released his second album, Peck had already carved out a niche for himself in country music, and well beyond, as evidenced by his upcoming Spring/Summer Man About Town cover.

Next month, Peck will hit the road on his Stampede headlining tour, which is on sale now. See all dates below and click HERE for tickets.



Upcoming Orville Peck Tour Dates

5/28 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit *^

5/30 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheatee *^

5/31 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

6/1 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *^

6/3 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! - Outdoor *^

6/4 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *^

6/5 - Grand Rapids, MI - TBA *^

6/7 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion *^

6/8 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center *^

6/9 - Indianapolis, IN - Rock the Ruins *^

6/11 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory *^

6/13 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *^

6/14 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee *^

6/29 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony Summer Stage #

6/30 - Washington, DC - The Anthem +#

7/1 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater +#

7/3 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage +#

7/4 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest

7/8 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre #

7/10 - Edmonton, AB - Midway #

7/11 - Edmonton, AB - Midway #

7/14 - Winnipeg, MB - Winnipeg Folk Festival

7/27 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival

7/28 - Harrisburg, PA - Riverfront Park ~%

7/30 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory ~%

8/1 - Kansas City, MO - GrindersKC ~%

8/2 - Saint Charles, IA - Hinterland Music Festival

8/3 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral ~%

8/5 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Jones Assembly ~%

8/6 - Santa Fe, NM - Santa Fe Brewing Company ~%

8/8 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium ~%

8/9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center %

9/24 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater @!

9/25 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery @!

9/27 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium @!

9/28 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium @!

9/29 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium @!

10/1 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU @!

10/2 - Phoenix, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre @!

10/16 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway @&

10/18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met presented by Highmark @&

10/19 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount @&

10/20 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount @&

* With Durand Jones

^ With Debbii Dawson

+ With The War And Treaty

# With Goldie Boutilier

~ With Jaime Wyatt

% With Gold Star

@ With Nikki Lane

! With Emily Nenni

& With Vincent Neil Emerson

