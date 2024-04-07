maryjo Shares 'Should Be Us' Video

(Atlantic Records) Vocal powerhouse maryjo has shared her brand emotional single, "Should Be Us," which is available now via Atlantic Records along with the official music video.

maryjo says, "Should Be Us" is a song about seeing a person you had been with being in a relationship with someone else now. It expresses the feeling of wondering how he is with her. Does she know him like you do? Does she know about his past with his ex? I think a lot of relationships go through this stage after a breakup where someone else just either moved on quicker, or finds someone else sooner, so for me I really wanted to write about that."

Currently boasting more than 1.3M TikTok followers and over 27.5M total likes, maryjo is set to rejoin Knox on his ongoing "I'm So Good At Being Alone Tour," resuming April 8 at St. Paul, MN's Amsterdam Bar & Hall and continuing through the month. All dates are now sold out. maryjo will also make her music festival debut at Milwaukee's Summerfest on June 28.

APRIL

8 - Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall (SOLD OUT) **

10 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake Lounge (SOLD OUT) **

12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room (SOLD OUT) **

14 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord (SOLD OUT) **

16 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex (SOLD OUT) **

17 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar (SOLD OUT) **

20 - Houston, TX - House of Blues - Bronze Peacock (SOLD OUT) **

21 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada (SOLD OUT) **

JUNE

28 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest



** Dates w/ Knox's "I'm So Good At Being Alone Tour"

