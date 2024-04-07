Paul Russell Reveals 'Eat Pray Love' Video

(Arista) Today, platinum recording artist Paul Russell is living large with a flare of finesse on new track "Eat Pray Love" out now via Arista Records, along with a music video for the track.

On the inspiration behind the new bop, Paul shares "'Eat Pray Love' is about the feeling many of us know all too well - spending money you don't have. It's a lighthearted summer dance song inspired by my experience trying to date a girl far outside my budget. An experience that had me saying 'girl you got my pockets on apocalypse' more than once."

"Eat Pray Love" follows single "Say Cheese" earlier this year and made its TV debut on Good Morning America. "Say Cheese" also premiered with a bang across DSPs with additions to Spotify's Pop Rising, Apple Music's The Best New Music and a cover slot on Amazon's Tempo. HipHopX raved that the single "is proof that pop can still retain the essence of Hip Hop."

This past Monday, April 1st, Paul took the stage at the White House's Easter Egg Roll and there are no signs of slowing down with opening slots for Teddy Swims' Europe tour this spring, Meghan Trainor's North American arena tour this fall and will hit festival stages this summer including stops at Hangout Music Festival, the Sundown Solstice Festival, and the Tri-Town Festival.

