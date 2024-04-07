Rhonda Vincent Premieres 'Please Mr. Please' Video

(2911) Rhonda Vincent's new single "Please Mr. Please" from her upcoming album is available today. The follow-up from Vincent's number one song, "City Of New Orleans," "Please Mr. Please" continues to set the pace for a specialty project over a year in the making.

The theme of Vincent's new project is "destinations," taking every listener on a journey through different cities, states, and other places of interest around the country. "Please Mr. Please" is a new rendition of Olivia Newton-John's country hit, and the music video, was recorded during the SPBGMA convention in Nashville.

"I was working on the song 'Four Strong Winds' from our upcoming "destinations" themed album, and as I turned from working on that song, all of a sudden, out of nowhere, I started singing 'Please Mr. Please,' smiles Vincent. "There was something similar in the songs. My heart started to race, and I instantly thought, 'This will be a great bluegrass song!' I couldn't wait to tell the guys in The Rage. When I mentioned it, none of them had heard the song before. This made it even better. I found that so many people have never heard of the song, and it's like having my own original bluegrass song. We rehearsed it at sound check and then started performing it on our shows. I could instantly tell this song was special with everyone's reactions, with many singing along, and best of all, people are now asking for it everywhere. I love that!"

Taking her "destination" themed album to heart, Rhonda Vincent continues to tour the country from shore to shore with nearly seventy shows scheduled for the remainder of 2024 in over 20 states, and still adding more, proving the renowned "Queen of Bluegrass" continues to work harder than ever and shows no signs of slowing down.

"As for the video, I asked the videographer to capture the pure essence of bluegrass," continues Vincent. "The family atmosphere, kids playing bluegrass, adults playing bluegrass, banjos ringing throughout, dancing, fun; these elements all wrapped into one video. Our video of 'Please, Mr. Please' is what he captured. I hope it makes you smile!"

Rhonda Vincent's Upcoming Tour Dates:

APR 05 - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center / Mt. Vernon, Ky.

APR 06 - The Center for the Arts / Russellville, Ark.

APR 07 - Southland Bluegrass & Wilderness Festival / Immokalee, Fla.

APR 12 - World Records / Bakersfield, Calif.

APR 13 - Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival / Las Vegas, Nev.

APR 16 - The Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

APR 17 - The Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

APR 20 - Earle Theatre / Mount Airy, N.C.

APR 24 - Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival / Marshfield, Mo.

APR 30 - Amish Country Theater's Land Cruise / Berlin, Ohio

MAY 01 - Amish Country Theater's Land Cruise / Berlin, Ohio

MAY 02 - Amish Country Theater's Land Cruise / Berlin, Ohio

MAY 03 - Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival / Lincolnton, Ga.

MAY 04 - Wind Vineyards / Tappahannock, Va.

MAY 11 - Silver Dollar City / Branson, Mo.

MAY 12 - Silver Dollar City / Branson, Mo.

MAY 13 - Silver Dollar City / Branson, Mo.

MAY 17 - Moraine City First Church of God / Dayton, Ohio

MAY 18 - Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - Granite Hill Campground / Gettysburg, Pa.

JUN 01 - Back Forty Bluegrass Festival / Curryville, Mo.

JUN 02 - Missouri Berries / Republic, Mo.

JUN 07 - Cherokee Bluegrass Festival / Cherokee, N.C.

JUN 08 - The Farm Jamb / Bagdad, Ky.

JUN 14 - National Road Bluegrass Festival / Farmington, Pa.

JUN 15 - Bluegrass and Sunset Festival / Crisfield, Md.

JUN 28 - Sue Morris Sports Complex / Glenville, W. Va.

JUN 29 - Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival / Centre Hall, Pa.

