Don McLean Releases New Single 'The Gypsy Road'

(2911) "The Gypsy Road," the latest single from Grammy-award honoree, Songwriters Hall of Fame member, and BBC Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Don McLean, was released Friday, April 12th, and is available for streaming/downloading now!

"'The Gypsy Road' is a song that is so easy to sing. I felt like I could totally control it with my voice," shares McLean. "The idea is like an old hobo song, "Danville Girl," about a hobo who is loved by a sweet woman, but it only makes him think of hitting the road."

McLean recently announced his next studio album, American Boys, to be released on May 17th and distributed exclusively through BFD/The Orchard.

The album is available for pre-order, along with "The Gypsy Road" and the title track, which features Home Free. Paying tribute to his rock and roll heroes, McLean's new single honors those who paved the way. With thirteen tracks, American Boys is exactly what every Don McLean fan has been waiting for!

"This album of all new songs took about four years to write. I worked on it during the pandemic with the help of songwriter Vip Vipperman," McLean continued. "I love 'American Boys' because it reminds us that America invented Rock n Roll. America did that, and the song is a tribute to those very talented men from America."

