Don McLean To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut In March

(2911) Don McLean will make his Grand Ole Opry debut on Saturday, March 9th, stepping into the sacred circle after nearly six decades in the business. McLean's Top 20 singles include "Vincent (Starry, Starry Night)," "Castles In The Air," "Cryin'," "And I Love You So," "Wonderful Baby," "Since I Don't Have You," "It's Just The Sun," "If We Try," and the Top 5 Song of the 20th Century, "American Pie."

"I have always been a fan of the Grand Ole Opry and country & western music," shares McLean. "Growing up, I would watch cowboy movies and listen to Gene Autry and Roy Rogers. My career has taken me all over the world, and now, it is taking me to the Grand Ole Opry."

Other performers that night include Grand Ole Opry Members The Oak Ridge Boys, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Gary Mule Deer, as well as Adam Wainwright and many more!

Upcoming Tour Dates include:

MAR 09 - The Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

MAR 14 - 70's Rock and Romance Cruise / Miami, Fla.

MAR 15 - 70's Rock and Romance Cruise / Miami, Fla.

MAR 16 - 70's Rock and Romance Cruise / Miami, Fla.

MAR 17 - 70's Rock and Romance Cruise / Miami, Fla.

MAR 18 - 70's Rock and Romance Cruise / Miami, Fla.

MAR 19 - 70's Rock and Romance Cruise / Miami, Fla.

MAR 20 - 70's Rock and Romance Cruise / Miami, Fla.

MAR 21 - 70's Rock and Romance Cruise / Miami, Fla.

APR 06 - Rivers Casino Des Plaines / Des Plaines, Ill.

APR 27 - Riviera Theatre / North Tonawanda, N.Y.

MAY 04 - Pollak Theatre / West Long Branch, N.J.

MAY 11 - Bilheimer Capitol Theatre / Clearwater, Fla.

MAY 18 - T. Furth Center for the Performing Arts / Angola, Ind.

JUN 09 - Tower Theatre / Bend, Ore.

JUN 14 - Boot Barn Hall of Bourbon Brothers / Colorado Springs, Colo.

JUN 29 - Vienna Freedom Festival / Vienna, Va.

JUL 13 - American Bank Center Selena Auditorium / Corpus Christi, Texas

JUL 20 - Boot Barn Hall / Gainesville, Ga.

JUL 28 - Belly Up / Solana Beach, Calif.

AUG 09 - The Canyon / Montclair, Calif.

AUG 10 - Libbey Bowl / Ojai, Calif.

SEP 04 - Wachholz College Center / Kalispell, MT

NOV 01 - Grand Theater / Wausau, Wisc.

NOV 09 - Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino / New Buffalo, Mich.

NOV 30 - The Parker / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

DEC 06 - Tarrytown Music Hall / Tarrytown, N.Y.

DEC 07 - Landsdowne Theater / Lansdowne, Pa.

DEC 13 - The Birchmere / Alexandria, Va.

DEC 20 - Hawaii Theatre / Honolulu, Hawaii

Don McLean continues to tour, bringing his music to venues worldwide! McLean recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic songs in history, "American Pie," proving that "Bye-bye, Miss American Pie" will forever remain a classic staple in music.

Over the years, music icons like Madonna and Garth Brooks have repeatedly covered the song. Rapper Drake often sampled McLean's tunes, and hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur cited him as an essential influence.

The legendary and still active singer/songwriter has had a significant career, selling over 50 million albums worldwide. Among other things, Don McLean has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (2021), was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame (2022), received a star on the Las Vegas Walk of Fame (2019) and the Nashville Walk of Fame (2023), and was recently the focus of a Paramount+ documentary The Day The Music Died. There's no slowing down for this troubadour!

