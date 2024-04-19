BoomTown Saints Share New Single 'Good Day To Get Gone'

(CCM) 8 Track Entertainment powerhouse country duo BoomTown Saints' brand new single, "Good Day To Get Gone," is available via all streaming platforms today. Singing the praises of seizing the moment and living life to its fullest, the bouncy new song was written by Noah Gordon, Jason Blaine McEwen and Willie Mack.

"We are excited to share this song with country music fans," said BoomTown Saints' Chris Ramos. "It encapsulates the high-energy, feel-good time we do our best to help our fans experience at our shows. It is a perfect 'roll your windows down and cruise' summer jam."

"This summer, we plan to kick off our shows with 'Good Day To Get Gone,'" added duo partner Ben Chism. "So far, the song has done an incredible job of setting the tone for what we want our audience to feel at a BoomTown Saints' event. We're anxious to 'Get Gone' and play it on the road for our fans."

Named Music Row Magazine's "#1 Independent Artist of the Year 2024," Chism and Ramos return with their trademark vocal harmonies and undeniable energy on "Good Day To Get Gone." The new song follows the duo's chart-topping success with their hit, "Blacktop Don't," which dominated the CDX True Indie Chart at #1 for an impressive 12 weeks and charted on Billboard's National Country Radio Activator chart. Grammy-winning engineer, Noah Gordon, and noted producer, Gary Kraen, produced "Good Day To Get Gone" which promises to captivate listeners with its irresistible blend of traditional country elements and contemporary flair.

