Cochise Delivers 'JACKPOT' Video

(Columbia Records) Continuing his monthly release streak, Florida rapper Cochise released his latest effort "JACKPOT".
Accompanied by a colorful visual, "JACKPOT", displays a lover boy side of the genre-bending rapper alternating between his gothic laboratory and stunting around the lake house with his love interest.
The new single comes following the release of "GEEKED", his playful high-energy track and "YOSHIMITSU". Next week, Cochise will be featured on Crunchyroll's main website as part of a curated category titled "Cochise's Top 6 Anime Picks": their latest interview series. Stay tuned for much more music coming soon.
