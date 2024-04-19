Cochise Delivers 'JACKPOT' Video

.

04-19-2024
(Columbia Records) Continuing his monthly release streak, Florida rapper Cochise released his latest effort "JACKPOT".

Accompanied by a colorful visual, "JACKPOT", displays a lover boy side of the genre-bending rapper alternating between his gothic laboratory and stunting around the lake house with his love interest.

The new single comes following the release of "GEEKED", his playful high-energy track and "YOSHIMITSU". Next week, Cochise will be featured on Crunchyroll's main website as part of a curated category titled "Cochise's Top 6 Anime Picks": their latest interview series. Stay tuned for much more music coming soon.

