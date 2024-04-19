Forest Blakk Celebrates EP Release With 'Undone' Video

(Atlantic Records) Forest Blakk has released his new EP Undone (Love & Loss), available now via Atlantic Records. The 7-track collection arrives alongside a music video companion for the title track, "Undone".
"'Undone (Love & Loss)' is like taking a deep dive into my heart. It's my attempt to capture both sides of feelings I know that we've all experienced. This EP is me - I'm laying it all out there, from the highs of falling head over heels in love to the gut-wrenching lows of heartbreak and the profound ache of its absence." - FOREST BLAKK
Previewed last month by touching new track "You Were Mine," the EP also includes "Love Somebody Again" - both of which recently joined much of Blakk's discography as featured music on Netflix's Love Is Blind. Blakk's catalog has become somewhat of a sonic-staple, with him having been named the "patron saint" of the show by creators with the Los Angeles Times pointing out "(Blakk's) earnest mid-tempo love songs turn up on 'Love is Blind' nearly as often as hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey."
This month will see Blakk join James Arthur as direct support on his Bitter Sweet Love Tour across the United States and Canada, kicking off April 30th in Oakland, CA with stops in Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern on May 1st and New York City at Central Park/Rumsey Playfield on May 17th .
