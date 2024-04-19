Joy Oladokun Streams New Song 'questions, chaos, & faith'

(Republic) In response to overwhelming demand from fans worldwide, acclaimed singer, songwriter, and maverick Joy Oladokun officially shares her anxiously awaited new single "questions, chaos, & faith" on all streaming platforms today via Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records.
Joy first unveiled the song on Instagram Reels. It not only exploded as her second most-engaged post to date, but it also reacted with listeners, inciting over 125K views and counting. With the song, she pays tribute to the memory of her childhood best friend Casey by delivering a stark and soul-stirring anthem.
Faint acoustic guitar echoes with raw feeling as she laments, "Nothing is certain, everything changes," only to try to accept, "There are no answers, only questions, chaos, and faith."
The accompanying music video translates this sentiment to the screen with an intimate vignette. Soaked in tears and brought to life with memories, it offers a gripping elegy to a friend gone too soon.
