Lola Brooke Expands Dennis Daughter With Deluxe Release

(Arista) Lola Brooke, the rising star of Rap, is back with a bang. Today, she flips the switch on the release of the deluxe edition to her debut project, Dennis Daughter. The special edition welcomes four songs: "Neighborhood Hero," accompanied by an explosive music video out now HERE, "GO GET YA MOTHA," "Bend It Ova," featuring A Boogie and Big Freedia, and "Becky," featuring 41. These additions breathe new life into the breakout 2023 project from the now platinum-selling recording artist.

Since teasing one of the latest newly released songs, "Neighborhood Hero," on TikTok via a music video clip last week, the demand for the release has been met. The track embodies the spirit of Dennis Daughter, speaking to the code of loyalty and respect she's steadfastly upheld for her town, and, as a result, has thrusted her to the forefront as the Neighborhood Hero of Brooklyn, New York. Lola's journey, marked by hustle, sweat, and tears, has led her to this moment today, where she proudly flaunts a superstardom status in her - not on her. The BenMarc-directed music video stylishly mirrors the track's tone with visually arresting moments, revealing the depth and complexity of Lola Brooke that will soon be shared in live-action as the neighborhood hero of New York gears up to take her victory lap in nine cities for her first headlining tour, Back To Business Tour.

The Deluxe version of Dennis Daughter arrives five months after the initial project's release. Amazon Music recently unveiled that Dennis Daughter was the top debut album by a female hip-hop artist globally on Amazon Music in all of 2023. The high praise for Dennis Daughter from reputable music publications such as GRAMMY.com, Consequence of Sound, Essence, HYPEBEAST, XXL, Revolt, Rap Radar, Vibe Magazine, Billboard, Hot New Hip Hop, BET, Ebony Magazine, Rap Up, That Grape Juice and more, is a testament to its quality. Rolling Stone recently featured Lola for the publication's "Future 25" series, which spotlighted 25 artists leading the future of music for 2024. Among many standout praises, Dennis Daughter was highlighted in addition to lead track "You" featuring Bryson Tiller, which peaked at #10 at Urban Radio and #25 at Rhythm (Billboard), as well as "Don't Play With It" featuring Latto and Yung Miami. The said track also earned end-of-year press acclaim from Billboard & Elle Magazine for the respective publications' Best Songs of 2023' columns. "Don't Play With It," a now globally acclaimed, industry-shifting track, has gone on to earn over 217 million streams worldwide to date, peaked at #67 on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts, reached #1 on Urban Radio for two weeks and has now recently been announced as an RIAA certified platinum record.

As she asserts ever so well in "Shelter Baby" "please don't run, better yet hide" - Gator Season is upon us.

DENNIS DAUGHTER DELUXE OFFICIAL TRACKLIST

1. Intro (2023 Flow)

2. You featuring Bryson Tiller

3. Bend It Ova featuring A Boogie wit Da Hoodie, Big Freedia

4. Shelter Baby (Be That Bitch)

5. God Bless All The Rappers

6. Don't Get Me Started featuring Coi Leray, Nija

7. Becky featuring 41

8. Best Side

9. GO GET YA MOTHA

10. It's Me Again

11. Pit Stop featuring French Montana

12. Neighborhood Hero

13. I AM LOLA

14. Dear Dennis

15. Vacant Heart

16. Don't Play With It featuring Latto, Yung Miami

BACK TO BUSINESS TOUR DATES

6/6 - Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

6/7 - Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall

6/9 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

6/13 - Orlando, FL @ Celine Orlando

6/14 - Tampa, FL @ Clube Skye

6/16 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

6/17 - Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage

6/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore

6/27 - New York City, NY @ Racket NYC

Related Stories

Lola Brooke Teams With Byron Tiller For 'You' Single and Video

Lola Brooke Shares 'Just Relax' Video

News > Lola Brooke