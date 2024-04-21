Nashville Duo Hamilton Release Cross-Genre EP 'Down From The North'

(Publicity Nation) Nashville duo Hamilton releases their new multi-genre EP Down From The North. Originating from Columbus, Ohio, the musical duo Hamilton, consisting of Janie and Austin, began their artistic endeavor shortly after graduating from college.

Known initially for their compelling cover versions on YouTube, Janie's classical training and Austin's music composition background harmonized to bring a fresh, unique sound to their performances. This initial exposure was crucial in developing their artistic identity, allowing them to connect with a broader audience through their mutual passion for music and performance.

Recognizing the potential to expand their musical expressions, Janie and Austin moved to Nashville, attracted by its reputation as a hub for musical creativity and growth. In Nashville, under the vibrant influence of its rich musical landscape, they decided to channel their energies into creating an EP. The project, titled Down From The North, referencing their move south to Music City, represented a pivotal moment in their career, reflecting both personal growth and artistic evolution. This EP gained an exclusive premiere by Music Crowns, positioning it prominently within indie music circles.

Track Breakdown: "Looks Like Rain" - The EP opens with a tribute to Bob Dylan, heavily inspired by his Rolling Thunder Revue period. This track echoes Dylan's profound lyrical style and artistic depth, setting a thoughtful and introspective tone for the EP.

"What's Left Of You" - Emerging from a creative session possibly sparked by Austin on his acoustic guitar or Janie on her baritone ukulele, this track underwent a significant transformation. Influenced by The Beatles' complex "I Me Mine," Austin reimagined the song's structure with innovative meter changes that enhance the song's rhythmic and emotional complexity.

"Moving On" - This piece diverges into a blend of moody jazz and blues, inspired by Fiona Apple's "Paper Bag." It features surprising elements like Latin percussion rhythms and rich harmonies, showcasing Hamilton's adventurous musical style and their ability to seamlessly merge diverse influences.

"Anna Lee" - The final track is a poignant ballad that grew from a guitar melody Austin had been developing for nearly a year. When lyrics were added, they wove a narrative around different facets of love-passionate, unrequited, and idealized-encapsulated within a compelling musical delivery.

