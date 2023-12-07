Journey And The Story Of American Rock Book Coming Early Next Year

The new book, "Livin' Just To Find Emotion: Journey And The Story Of American Rock", by David Hamilton Golland, and featuring a foreword by Joel Selvin, is set to be published by Rowman & Littlefield Publishers on February 6, 2024.

Here is the synopsis: Relive Journey's greatest songs and moments with this fiftieth anniversary tribute. Since exploding on the scene in the late 1970s, Journey has inspired generations of fans with hit after hit. But hidden under this rock 'n' roll glory is a complex story of ambition, larger-than-life personalities, and clashes. David Hamilton Golland unearths the band's true and complete biography, based on over a decade of interviews and thousands of sources.

When Steve Perry joined jazz-blues progressive rock band Journey in 1977, they saw a rise to the top, and their 1981 album Escape hit #1. But Perry's quest for control led to Journey's demise. They lost their record contract and much of their audience. After the unlikely comeback of "Don't Stop Believin'" in movies, television, and sports stadiums, a new generation discovered Journey.

A professional historian, Golland dispels rehashed myths and also shows how race in popular music contributed to their breakout success. As the economy collapsed and as people abandoned the spirit of Woodstock in the late 70s, Journey used the rhythm of soul and Motown to inspire hope in primarily white teenagers' lives. Decades later, the band and their signature song remain classics, and now, with singer Arnel Pineda, they are again a fixture in major stadiums worldwide.

The book can be pre-ordered here (ad).

Related Stories

Journey Icon Steve Perry Looks Back At 'Don't Stop Believing'

Jimi Hendrix Experience Mini-Documentary Goes Online

The Kinks Announce The Journey Part 2 With 'Everybody's a Star (Starmaker)' Video

Journey Announce 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour

News > Journey