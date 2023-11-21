Green Day Rock Canada's Grey Cup Halftime Show

(hennemusic) Green Day rocked The Grey Cup halftime show on November 19 in Hamilton, ON, and the band is sharing broadcast video of the full performance.
As part of Canada's professional football finale - this year featuring the Montreal Alouettes and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers - the group opened the show with their recent single, "The American Dream Is Killing Me", before delivering classics like "Basket Case", "Boulevard Of Broken Dreams" and "Holiday."
"Nailed that halftime show at The Hammer", said Green Day after the performance.
Green Day will release their new album, "Saviors", on January 19 via Reprise/Warner Records; the project was recorded in London and Los Angeles with longtime producer Rob Cavallo.
The band will launch a global stadium tour in support of the set next May when they play across Europe and the UK before hitting North America for summer dates starting in late July.
The series will feature new music alongside a career-spanning celebration, as 2024 marks the 30th anniversary of Green Day's 1994 smash, "Dookie", and the 20th anniversary of 2004's "American Idiot."
Watch video of the Grey Cup halftime show performance here.
