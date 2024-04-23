Miranda Lambert Announces 'Wranglers' Single As She Inks With Republic Records

(EBM) Always music forward and reaching for new levels of candor in her country, trailblazing superstar/songwriter Miranda Lambert forges a new creative alliance designed to take the three-time GRAMMY winner to even more powerful spaces. Having just wrapped her twice-extended, 48-show Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas, the most awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history - including their top Entertainer of the Year honor - signs with Republic Records. The deal will include support from the Nashville-based Big Loud, including Country Radio promotion as well as other marketing efforts, all as a part of the overall strategic partnership with Republic Records.

The announcement signals Lambert's first new solo music since 2022's critically acclaimed, GRAMMY-, ACM- and Country Music Association-nominated Palomino. "Wranglers," arriving May 3, is her first track.

The news arrives ahead of a highly anticipated appearance at the Stagecoach festival this Saturday, April 27. Fans worldwide can join the excitement by tuning into the Amazon Music livestream of the seven-time CMA Female Vocalist and five-time ACM Album of the Year winner's set. Fans can also listen to her full set on SiriusXM's The Highway.

For Lambert, this marks a significant time to be a woman in music. As she says of her first Republic track, "'Wranglers' is a tale of a woman taking her power back. I think we can all identify with the character in this song, because we have all had a time in our life that we needed to find a way to find our strength and also get a little revenge on someone that did us wrong or hurt us."

She continues about her new label, "Music is and always will be the thing that drives me, but having a new home has given me a hunger I didn't realize I still had inside me. This song feels like it could be on the same record as 'Gunpowder & Lead'; it has that same fury. I can't wait to get out there with this new label and this new music... Monte Lipman and his team fire me up!"

"Miranda Lambert's legacy as both a consummate storyteller and legendary performer speaks for itself. Her new music is spectacular and we are thrilled and honored to welcome her to Republic Records in partnership with Big Loud," says REPUBLIC Founder and Chairman, Monte Lipman.

"We're honored Miranda Lambert has entrusted us with this next chapter of her career," adds REPUBLIC President and Chief Operating Officer, Jim Roppo. "As she puts the final touches on her fantastic new body of work, it has all the hallmarks of her signature sound, yet she continues to push herself as a songwriter, producer and performer. We're all at the beginning of a very special moment, and we're grateful to be on this journey with her."

Last November, Lambert and Jon Randall announced a strategic partnership with Seth England and Big Loud Records, launching imprint Big Loud Texas.

"Being in Texas with Jon, recording where I cut my teeth as a young artist, felt like coming home. I thought about the women - and men - who've lived, loved and found power in my music, and I wanted to get back to the root of those spaces," Lambert declares. "Talking to Monte, Avery Lipman and the team at Republic, as well as Seth and the Big Loud folks who are leaning in, everyone understood my desires and vision for this next era of my music. Aligning like that is empowering; it gives you a license to really chase it. Signing with Republic has inspired me to find the sweet spot for me and all the people like me. I can't wait for everyone to hear 'Wranglers,' and the rest of this record."

Lambert also recently announced a return to the road, including a three-night stand at New Braunfels, Texas' iconic Whitewater Amphitheater, as well as concerts from coast to coast. With tour dates running throughout July, August and September, Lambert is also headlining major festivals including Rock the Country, Calgary Stampede, Under the Big Sky and more.

Upcoming Miranda Lambert Concert Dates

* denotes shows on sale this Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time; all others are on sale now

April 27 Indio, Calif. || Stagecoach Festival

May 24-26 New Braunfels, Texas || Whitewater Amphitheater

June 7* Altoona, Penn. || People's Natural Gas Field

June 8 Mashantucket, Conn. || Foxwoods Resort Casino

June 29* Midland, Texas || Momentum Bank Ballpark

July 5 Hinckley, Minn. || Grand Casino Hinckley

July 6 Mt. Pleasant, Mich. || Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

July 12 Calgary, Alberta || Calgary Stampede

July 13 Whitefish, Mont. || Under the Big Sky Festival

July 17 Paso Robles, Calif. || California Mid-State Fair

July 20 Lincoln, Calif. || Thunder Valley

July 26* Pearl, Miss. || Trustmark Park

July 27 Anderson, S.C. || Rock the Country Festival

Aug. 17 Springfield, Ill. || Illinois State Fair

Aug. 24 Houston, Texas || Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show

Aug. 30 Canandaigua, N.Y. || Constellation Brands Marvin Sands

Aug. 31 Atlantic City, N.J. || Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sept. 27 Gautier, Miss. || The Sound Amphitheater

Sept. 28* Memphis, Tenn. || Autozone Park

