Miranda Lambert Returns To The Road As 'Velvet Rodeo' Las Vegas Residency Concludes

(EBM) With the twice-extended Velvet Rodeo residency praised by People for allowing Miranda Lambert to "shine vocally as she seamlessly traversed her deep catalog" having come to a close in Las Vegas this weekend, the Entertainer of the Year will now bring her dynamic live show to a series of one-off dates across the country this summer, with additional shows to be added in the coming weeks.

Joining headlining sets at Stagecoach, Rock the Country, Calgary Stampede, Under the Big Sky and more, as well as a three-night stand at Whitewater Amphitheater in her home state of Texas, the three-time GRAMMY winner now adds six shows throughout July, August and September spanning from coast to coast. Tickets to the newly added dates go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. local time via MirandaLambert.com.

"I've been touring since I was 19 years old, so it was nice to step away from the road for a bit and settle into Vegas," reflects Lambert. "That gave us time to miss touring though, so I cannot wait to get back out there on Elvira, my home away from home, and visit the fans across the country that we haven't seen in a while."

Lambert's Velvet Rodeo kicked off at Planet Hollywood's Bakkt Theater in September of 2022, spanning 48 total shows in the 18 months that followed. During that time, she has released cross-genre collaborations with both Leon Bridges and Enrique Iglesias while also intentionally taking time to write and record new music of her own; launched her own label imprint, Big Loud Texas; and even added New York Times best-selling author to her lengthy list of accolades with the release of her book, "Y'all Eat Yet?"

Upcoming Miranda Lambert Concert Dates

*on sale April 12; all others on sale now

April 19 Ashland, Ky. - Rock the Country Festival

April 27 Indio, Calif. - Stagecoach Festival

May 24-26 New Braunfels, Texas - Whitewater Amphitheater

June 8 Mashantucket, Conn. - Foxwoods Resort Casino

July 5* Hinckley, Minn. - Grand Casino Hinckley

July 12 Calgary, Alberta - Calgary Stampede

July 13 Whitefish, Mont. - Under the Big Sky Festival

July 17* Paso Robles, Calif. - California Mid-State Fair

July 20* Lincoln, Calif. - Thunder Valley

July 27 Anderson, S.C. - Rock the Country Festival

Aug. 17 Springfield, Ill. - Illinois State Fair

Aug. 24 Houston, Texas - Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show

Aug. 30* Canandaigua, N.Y. - Constellation Brands Marvin Sands

Aug. 31* Atlantic City, N.J. - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sept. 27* Gautier, Miss. - The Sound Amphitheater

