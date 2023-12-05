Miranda Lambert Adds Final Dates To Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency

(EBM) Miranda Lambert has announced the final dates for her critically acclaimed "Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency" at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The final nine shows will take place in March and April of 2024.

Designed exclusively for Bakkt Theater and promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, "Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency" gives fans an up close and personal opportunity to experience live performances of Lambert's numerous chart-topping songs and beloved album cuts.

"As someone who's lived on a bus and toured from city-to-city for more than half my life, having a Vegas residency has been such a fun change of pace creatively," shares Lambert. "The band and I are excited to keep this party going!"

Tickets for the final shows go on sale to the public Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan club members will have access to a presale starting Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. PT.

Citi is the official card of "Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency" at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 12 p.m. PT until Thursday, Dec. 7 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program members and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Dec. 7 at 10 p.m. PT.

The final nine performances going on sale include the following:

March 2024: 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

April 2024: 3, 5, 6

A limited number of tickets are available for the following previously-announced performances:

December 2023: 7, 9, 10, 14, 16

