Watch Seasick Steve's 'Internet Cowboys' Video

(PMPR) Seasick Steve is today sharing new single 'Internet Cowboys', the latest to be taken from his upcoming new album A Trip A Stumble A Fall Down On Your Knees, out 7th June via SO Recordings. Following on the heels of recent new album cuts 'Backbone Slip', 'Funky Music' and 'Let The Music Talk', Steve had the following to say about 'Internet Cowboys':

"Am I getting paranoid? Ha! Well Internet Cowboys is about internet scams, about people trying to rob you via the internet and maybe if you weren't on the internet all day maybe you wouldn't get scammed? That's where the lyric 'Get yourself a record player or maybe a guitar' came from."

It's been almost 20 years since Seasick Steve's celebrated appearance on Jools Holland's Hootenanny launched the unknown American singer-songwriter to worldwide fame, and his beat-up three-string Japanese guitar and old wooden stompbox made musical history. The overwhelming response surprised nobody more than Steve himself, and was like a lightning strike; the impact of which is still being felt close to two decades later, as he has gone onto play almost every major festival in the World, rack up over 2 million album sales, and release three UK Top 10 albums.

Continuing about the album, he says: "This album was made by mistake, as the title suggests we just tripped and stumbled into it, and it became my favourite album ever and the piece of work I'm most proud of to date. There's not a week goes by that I don't thank my lucky stars for that night on the Hootenanny which has brought us here to this record".

His new record A Trip A Stumble A Fall Down On Your Knees is released on 7th June 2024 via So Recordings and available to pre-order now. It's a record he proudly says is his favourite to date.

June 2nd | Wychwood Festival, Cheltenham Racecourse, UK

June 15th | Black Deer Festival, Eridge Park, Kent, UK

July 19th | Beach Festival, Nieuwpoort, Belgium

July 23rd | Podium Victorie, Alkmaar, NL

July 25th | Tivolivredenberg (Ronda), Utrecht, NL

July 27th | Latitude Festival, Henham Park, Suffolk, UK

October 20th | Bierhübeli, Bern, CH

October 22nd | Freiheitshalle, Munich, DE

October 24th | Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, BE

October 25th | Bosuil, Weert, NL

October 27th | Batschkapp, Frankfurt, DE

October 29th | Lucerna Music Bar, Prague, CZ

October 30th | Proxima, Warsaw, Poland

November 1st | Metropol, Berlin, DE

November 3rd | Mojo, Hamburg, DE

November 4th | Paard, Den Haag, NL

November 6th | Alhambra, Geneva, CH

November 7th | Alhambra, Paris, FR

November 9th | O2 Guildhall, Southampton, UK

November 10th | Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, UK

November 12th | Corn Exchange, Cambridge, UK

November 14th | Forum, Bath, UK

November 16th | Albert Hall, Manchester, UK

November 17th | O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

November 19th | Civic Theatre, Wolverhampton, UK

November 21st | O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London, UK

