The Voice Star Donny Van Slee 'Shinin' With New Single

(Publicity Nation) Donny Van Slee has released a brand new single called "Shinin'". What do you do when you are ready to move on? You keep going and set your sights higher. After Reba and Dan & Shay battled to have Donny Van Slee on their team during this current season of The Voice his new single Shinin' celebrates his experience on the show and his breakout rise as an artist in the country and americana scene.

The song is about the challenges in moving forward and finding new motivation to keep on "grinding". Donny Van Slee has put his career as a chiropractor on pause to pursue this opportunity. It has paid off and Van Slee writes, Something is telling me to keep going. "Got my eyes on the horizon/Another 100 miles gotta keep on grindin/Got my head down got a prayer up/Day old coffee and a nicotine buzz"

A beautiful and simplistic music presentation highlighted by a magnificent fiddle is perfect to showcase Donny's roots inspired lyrics and vocal delivery. Donny has created an intimate atmosphere with Shinin' as a nod to his fans and supporters as a vehicle to say thank you.

Shinin' is the song about trusting the process, working hard, and pursuing your dreams, knowing that what is yours is waiting for you at the horizon. This is a very prominent and emotional release for Donny, and we would love to have your support behind this project.

