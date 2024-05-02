Jesse Daniel Recruits Ben Haggard For 'Tomorrow's Good Ol' Days'

(MPG) Austin-based singer/songwriter Jesse Daniel releases the incisive duet "Tomorrow's Good Ol' Days" featuring Ben Haggard, son of country legend Merle Haggard. A stomping piece of social commentary, the track comes from Daniel's upcoming LP Countin' The Miles, due out June 7 via Lightning Rod Records. It follows the raucous yet reflective first single "Comin' Apart At The Seams," which earned praise from BrooklynVegan, Holler, No Depression, Whiskey Riff, Country Central and more. Later this month, Daniel will support Blackberry Smoke in Houston, TX before supporting Charles Wesley Godwin on a run of dates in July.

"American songwriters have traditionally been observers, commentators and critics of life in their country," shares Daniel. "With 'Tomorrow's Good Ol' Days,' I took a closer look at my own values as a songwriter and put those forward as honestly as I could. When I first wrote it, I heard Ben Haggard's voice in it. I asked him to sing on it, and what he sent back gave me chills. His vocal delivery makes this song, and it is an honor to sing this one with him."

Haggard adds: "The good times ain't over for good if you invest in tomorrow's good ol' days."

Born from his commitment to contributing to the legacy of country music, Countin' The Miles, Daniel's fourth studio album, features guest appearances from Haggard, Jon Randall, the legendary Gene Elders of George Strait's Ace in the Hole Band - who passed away shortly after recording - and Jodi Lyford, Daniel's partner, bandmate and frequent co-writer. His first with the Nashville-based label, the LP bears all the hallmarks of Daniel's brand of the Bakersfield sound - the twanging guitar tones, crying pedal-steel and hard hitting honky-tonk rhythms - while imbuing a gritty punk intensity and an indelible wisdom that only comes after breaking the cycle of addiction.

An album rooted in Daniel's deep conviction in country as a way of life, Countin' The Miles doubles down on the battlecry Daniel has spent years hearing from fans: "Jesse Daniel plays my kind of country." Since releasing his 2018 self-titled debut on his own Die True Records, he's earned great esteem as a country music traditionalist and built a wildly devoted international following - thanks in no small part to his freewheeling live show and tendency to tour nearly 200 days a year, consistently selling out 500-capacity rooms.

Now, he's fresh off the heels of his biggest opportunity yet - creating the theme song to Workin' Man, a Netflix special from comedian Dusty Slay who later talked up the track on a podcast hosted by arena-headlining comedy star Nate Bargatze. "Workin' Hard (Day and Night)" led to a massive boost in his audience as he prepares to release his new LP and hit the road again, intent on delivering a live show that's transcendent on multiple levels - one that appeals to all kinds of people, because Jesse Daniel plays their kind of country.

Tour Dates:

May 9 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall ^

May 16 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Blue Note Lounge #

May 17 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads #

May 18 - Des Moines, IA @ xBk Live #

May 19 - Waterloo, NE @ Buck's Bar and Grill #

May 22 - Wisconsin Dells, WI @ Showboat Saloon #

May 23 - Chicago, IL @ Carol's Pub #

May 24 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern #

May 25 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe #

May 26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi #

May 29 - Newport, KY @ The Southgate House Revival #

May 30 - Lexington, KY @ The Burl #

May 31 - Nashville, TN @ 3rd and Lindsley #

June 1 - Little Rock, AR @ White Water Tavern #

June 7 - Austin, TX @ Antone's Nightclub %

June 14 - Helotes, TX @ John T. Floore's =

June 21 - Houston, TX @ Last Concert Cafe

June 22 - Beaumont, TX @ 7 Oaks Event Garden

June 29 - LaPorte, IN @ Red Wine and Brew

July 18 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

July 21 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place *

July 24 - Point Pleasant Beach, NJ @ Jenkinson's Pavilion Bar & Restaurant *

July 25 - Dewey Beach, DE @ Bottle Cork *

July 27 - Lowell, MA @ Lowell Folk Festival

August 17 - Red River, NM @ Motherlode Saloon

August 20 - Waterloo, NE @ Buck's Bar and Grill &

August 21 - Pierre, SD @ Grey Goose Store & Social Club &

August 23 - Gallatin Gateway, MT @ The Westerner &

August 24 - Butte, MT @ Covellite Theatre &

August 25 - Missoula, MT @ Monk's Bar &

August 28 - Selah, WA @ The Outskirts Brewing Company &

August 29 - Portland, OR @ Topaz Farm &

August 30 - Walla Walla, WA @ T-Post Tavern &

September 1 - Colville, WA @ FarmJam 2024

September 11 - Murfreesboro, TN @ Hop Springs Beer Park $

September 12 - Johnson City, TN @ Families Free

September 13 - Bristol, VA/TN @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

September 14 - Wilmington, NC @ The Eagle's Dare $

September 15 - Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House Music Hall $

September 18 - Richmond, VA - Ember Music Hall $

September 19 - Winchester, VA @ The Monument $

September 20 - Lancaster, PA @ Tellus 360 $

September 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made $

^ - supporting Blackberry Smoke

# - with support from Alex Williams

% - with Pedal Steel Noah

= - with Mark Chesnutt

* - supporting Charles Wesley Godwin

& - with support from Tylor & the Train Robbers

$ - with support from Two Runner

Countin' The Miles Tracklist

1. Comin' Apart At The Seams

2. That's My Kind Of Country

3. Countin' The Miles

4. Ol' Montana

5. Restless

6. When Your Tomorrow's In The Past (feat. Jodi Lyford)

7. Lonesome Blues

8. Tomorrow's Good Ol' Days (feat. Ben Haggard)

9. Golden State Rambler

10. Steppin' Out (feat. Jodi Lyford)

11. Cut Me Loose

