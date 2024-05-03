Lori Rayne 'Drunk Off You' With New Video

(Publicity Nation) Country riser Lori Rayne has released a brand new single and accompanying music video called "Drunk Off You," which embodies a vivid, refreshing take on the modern country music scene. With an innovative point-of-view approach, the video immerses viewers into the visceral experience of being "drunk in love," not just through lyrical expression but through visual storytelling that resonates with the intensity of newfound love.
Although Rayne had always been interested in music, it wasn't until 2017 that she took to the internet to display her talents. In July 2018, Rayne released her first-ever single, "Radiostation (The Beach Song)." This song shows not only her love for country music but also some of her influences. Soon after, Rayne struck again with another single entitled "Beaches in California," alongside hip-hop artist Asherr Cole, which debuted on Spotify's New Music Nashville.
Rayne is a rising star in the Nashville country scene, and her authenticity continues to pave her promising path. Rayne recently performed at FarmAid 2023 alongside Kyshona and Tylar Bryant. Rayne shared the bill with legends Willie Nelson and family, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Margo Price, and more. Read more about Lori and see her performance featured in Rolling Stone. She is also a proud member of the incredible female empowerment collective The Song Suffragettes.
