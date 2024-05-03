Marshmello And Kane Brown Share New Collaboration 'Miles On It'

(Sony Music) Marshmello joins forces with Kane Brown for a new song of the summer, "Miles On It". The upbeat summer anthem sees the two reuniting once again following their successful 2019, 5X platinum collaboration, "One Thing Right." "One Thing Right" has over 1.3 billion worldwide streams and marked Brown's first top 10 single at the Top 40 format.
2024 found Marshmello returning to his roots, releasing dance music that reconnects with his fans. Most recently, he dropped his Riddim project and Mellodeath album with Svdden Death following the wrap of their Mellodeath Tour. The tour followed his first-ever Latin album, "Sugar Papi," which was released last year and earned him best crossover artist of the year at both the Latin Billboards and Latin AMAs as well as numerous nominations for the Latin Grammy, Billboard, and Latin AMAs. Mello can be next seen on his upcoming select "Joytime '' Tour dates tied to his new era of music and label relaunch.
Brown started 2024 as the recipient of the CRB Artist Humanitarian Award at the 2024 CRS Honors and shortly after headlined London's C2C Festival. Brown collaborated with regional Mexican artist Carin León on their single "The One (Pero Como No Yo) where they performed at the 2024 Premio Lo Nuestro as well as most recently at weekend two of Coachella during León's set. Brown also recorded his cover of the beloved "Georgia On My Mind" for promos for The 2024 Masters Tournament. Most recently, Brown received an ACM Award nomination for the coveted Entertainer of the Year category for the second consecutive year. He is set to take the prestigious stage once again on May 16th on Prime Video.
Brown kicked off his 2024 In The Air tour in March which will see him tour cities including Newark, Toronto, Las Vegas, and Atlanta, before wrapping in Arlington, TX at Globe Life Field on September 14. Brown will wrap the tour with 5 major stadium shows including returning to the iconic Fenway Park in Boston, where earlier this year he made history as the first black artist to sell-out a headlining show there in the venue's 100-year + history.
