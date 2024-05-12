Kopper and Kash Cover Ricky Skaggs 'Hallelujah I'm Ready'

(Publicity Nation) The country music family band Kopper and Kash is proud to introduce their latest cover single, "Hallelujah I'm Ready." The single is Available for download and streaming on May 10, 2024, this track is a heartfelt blend of country and inspirational music with a touch of bluegrass.

Drawing from Ricky Skaggs' earlier version of "Hallelujah I'm Ready," Jeff Pennycoff and his daughters infuse the song with a dynamic blend of harmonies complemented by Jeff's iconic country vocals. This rendition captures the essence of the original while embedding it with Kopper and Kash's distinct artistic flair.

The song is deeply personal, narrating a journey from despair to a transformative divine encounter. "Hallelujah I'm Ready," proclaims the protagonist, ready to follow wherever faith may lead. Kopper and Kash's song interpretation aims to unite fans and listeners in a shared experience of overcoming adversity through faith. Their version evokes feelings of surviving difficult times and rising above pain, anchored in the belief that unity and support can bring healing.

Jeff Pennycoff has instilled a deep appreciation for traditional country music in his daughters from a very young age, sharing classics from legends like Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard. Mia and Ava started their musical journey early, performing in their family's barn-turned-church as part of their father's worship team from the ages of 9 and 10.

The tragic loss of their brother Matthew not only brought immense grief but also strengthened their resolve to channel their emotions through music. This has been a healing journey and a source of creative inspiration for their songwriting, allowing them to convey messages of faith, hope, and resilience.

As the family prepares to tour and appear at multiple large festivals this summer, they are poised to make a significant impact in the country music scene. Kopper and Kash continue to rise in the country music industry, committed to spreading a message of love, family, and positivity. Their previous hits like "The Best I Can" and "True Believer" showcase their knack for storytelling that connects deeply with their fans. Based in Pennsylvania and regularly visiting Nashville, the family has graced stages at iconic venues like The Bluebird Cafe and has been recognized with nominations from the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame.

