Blanco Brown Delivers With Diane Warren Penned 'Snapshot'

(BBR) Blanco Brown has a reason to sing with the release of "Snapshot", out today, which serves as the first preview of his EP Cedar Walls & Whiskey releasing on June 14. "Snapshot," written by the iconic Diane Warren and produced by Blanco Brown, is a poignant reflection on the special memories we keep of our loved ones. These memories bring us back to cherished moments in our lives and provide motivation and hope when needed.

Blanco is celebrating a second chance at life and a newfound appreciation for everything he does. After the unprecedented chart topping viral success of "The Git Up," which achieved 11x Platinum status and garnered over one billion streams, Blanco was on the cusp of realizing his dreams. But in an instant, a drunk driver changed everything for him. The drunk driver hit Blanco head on while riding his motorcycle. Brown broke multiple bones in his body, required 12 blood transfusions and needed to be resuscitated in the ambulance on his way to the hospital. Despite the lengthy and challenging rehabilitation process, Blanco made a full recovery, relearning fundamental skills like walking and holding a microphone.

Blanco is dedicated to raising awareness against drunk driving as well as the recent increase in accidents caused by impaired drivers. He remarked, "It's hard for me to understand why with all the education and knowledge we have acquired and the options for ride share companies, how we have numbers on the rise. I am aligning with charities against drunk driving to help spread the word and continue educating the public. Nobody cares how much you drink or smoke, just don't drive for the sake of yourself and others."

Blanco has faced both blessings and challenges in his career, particularly regarding the intersection of skin color and Country music. "I have encountered some challenges but I have also been blessed with success for the thing I love the most- making music. I have been criticized by some for my disruptive style but music evolves. Some people catch on quicker than others but it always evolves. Look at Elvis or the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Queen or Garth Brooks- all of them contributed to great change and growth in music."

The release of the first installment of his 2024 EPs, Heartache & Lemonade brought us two amazing hits so far, "Sunshine Shine", which perfectly aligns with Blanco's cheery attitude towards life and "Good As It Gets," a more poignant ballad and love story. Part two of his releases, Cedar Walls & Whiskey launches with the relatable song, "Snapshot." Warren and Brown spent considerable time together working out of her studio forging a strong friendship. Diane remarked on their collaboration, "I'm excited for everyone to hear 'Snapshot.' It's a song about holding onto the good moments so you can relive them again and again and Blanco really brings it to life. He is a fantastic and special artist and I can't wait for everyone to hear this!"

Blanco added, "Diane is a legend plain and simple. Working with her was amazing and I cherish her friendship."

Related Stories

News > Blanco Brown