Dylan Schneider Announces Headlining 2024 Bad Decisions Tour

(BBR) Dylan Schneider readies his 2024 headlining "Bad Decisions" Tour for this fall, bringing his dynamically electric live show across the country, hitting major markets such as Los Angeles, Nashville, Dallas, Chicago, Seattle and more. Bringing along MaRynn Taylor as opener, public on-sale goes live this Friday, May 24 at 10:00 AM local time.

"I'm so excited to announce my 'Bad Decisions' Tour and that MaRynn Taylor will be joining me," says Schneider. "I've been hitting the road harder than ever this year. Starting the year off with Nate Smith, making my Stagecoach debut then going out with Kane Brown, I can't wait to keep it going. I'm working on even more new music, and I can't wait to see what you think!"

"Schneider has firmly established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the country music scene, leaving listeners eagerly anticipating what he'll bring to the table next" (All Country News), and "with a fanbase with a voracious appetite, Schneider's star will only continue to rise in 2024" (Music Row). Named by MusicRow as the "Next Big Thing" and by Pandora, Amazon Music and Taste of Country as an "Artist to Watch," "newcomer Dylan Schneider is well on his way to breaking out" (Women's Wear Daily).

At only 24-years-old, Schneider has amassed a social-media following of 1.8M + fans, banked over 350M on-demand streams, and has toured alongside superstars like Florida Georgia Line, Morgan Wallen, Scotty McCreery, Nate Smith and more. Most recently, he released his Bad Decisions EP on April 26 to critical acclaim from Joel Madden's "Artist Friendly" podcast, Entertainment Tonight, PopCulture, Women's Wear Daily and more. Naming the tour after his viral hit song "Bad Decisions" that PopCulture demanded to "PLAY IT LOUD," the sultry track has already amassed over 4.2M TikTok views, 28,000 filter creates, 5,200 user-generated TikTok videos and 10M streams.

2024 "Bad Decisions" Tour Dates:

9/30/24 - Vancouver, BC - The Fox Cabaret

10/1/24 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

10/4/24 - Portland, OR - Ponderosa Lounge & Grill

10/5/24 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

10/8/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

10/10/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

10/11/24 - Las Vegas, NV - Stoney's Rockin' Country

10/12/24 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues - Voodoo Room

10/15/24 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

10/17/24 - Kansas City, MO - PBR Big Sky Bar

10/18/24 - Omaha, NE - Barnato

10/19/24 - St. Louis, MO - The Old Rockhouse

10/22/24 - Nashville, TN - Exit In

10/27/24 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar*

11/8/24 - Houston, TX - House of Blues - Bronze Peacock

11/10/24 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues - Cambridge Room

11/22/24 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

11/23/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy

11/24/24 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

11/26/24 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

12/5/24 - Chicago, IL - Joe's on Weed St.

12/6/24 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache

12/7/24 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142

12/8/24 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre

All dates with MaRynn Taylor except *.

