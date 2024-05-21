Dylan Schneider Announces Headlining 2024 Bad Decisions Tour

(BBR) Dylan Schneider readies his 2024 headlining "Bad Decisions" Tour for this fall, bringing his dynamically electric live show across the country, hitting major markets such as Los Angeles, Nashville, Dallas, Chicago, Seattle and more. Bringing along MaRynn Taylor as opener, public on-sale goes live this Friday, May 24 at 10:00 AM local time.
"I'm so excited to announce my 'Bad Decisions' Tour and that MaRynn Taylor will be joining me," says Schneider. "I've been hitting the road harder than ever this year. Starting the year off with Nate Smith, making my Stagecoach debut then going out with Kane Brown, I can't wait to keep it going. I'm working on even more new music, and I can't wait to see what you think!"
"Schneider has firmly established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the country music scene, leaving listeners eagerly anticipating what he'll bring to the table next" (All Country News), and "with a fanbase with a voracious appetite, Schneider's star will only continue to rise in 2024" (Music Row). Named by MusicRow as the "Next Big Thing" and by Pandora, Amazon Music and Taste of Country as an "Artist to Watch," "newcomer Dylan Schneider is well on his way to breaking out" (Women's Wear Daily).
At only 24-years-old, Schneider has amassed a social-media following of 1.8M + fans, banked over 350M on-demand streams, and has toured alongside superstars like Florida Georgia Line, Morgan Wallen, Scotty McCreery, Nate Smith and more. Most recently, he released his Bad Decisions EP on April 26 to critical acclaim from Joel Madden's "Artist Friendly" podcast, Entertainment Tonight, PopCulture, Women's Wear Daily and more. Naming the tour after his viral hit song "Bad Decisions" that PopCulture demanded to "PLAY IT LOUD," the sultry track has already amassed over 4.2M TikTok views, 28,000 filter creates, 5,200 user-generated TikTok videos and 10M streams.
2024 "Bad Decisions" Tour Dates:
9/30/24 - Vancouver, BC - The Fox Cabaret
10/1/24 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
10/4/24 - Portland, OR - Ponderosa Lounge & Grill
10/5/24 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
10/8/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour
10/10/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
10/11/24 - Las Vegas, NV - Stoney's Rockin' Country
10/12/24 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues - Voodoo Room
10/15/24 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall
10/17/24 - Kansas City, MO - PBR Big Sky Bar
10/18/24 - Omaha, NE - Barnato
10/19/24 - St. Louis, MO - The Old Rockhouse
10/22/24 - Nashville, TN - Exit In
10/27/24 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar*
11/8/24 - Houston, TX - House of Blues - Bronze Peacock
11/10/24 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues - Cambridge Room
11/22/24 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
11/23/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy
11/24/24 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
11/26/24 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern
12/5/24 - Chicago, IL - Joe's on Weed St.
12/6/24 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache
12/7/24 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142
12/8/24 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre
All dates with MaRynn Taylor except *.
