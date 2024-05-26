Ben Chase To Release New Single 'Somebody's Summer'

(Anchor) Ben Chase is set to release his highly anticipated new single, "Somebody's Summer," on June 7th. The track, destined to be the anthem of the season, was penned by talented songwriters Jimmy Thow, Jamie Floyd, and Graham Mallahny, and produced by the renowned Danick Dupelle.
"Somebody's Summer" is a perfect setup to a whole new era of music for Ben. The single embodies the quintessential summer vibe, capturing the essence of beach days, boat parties, and unforgettable moments under the sun. Fans can look forward to the lyric video release on June 14th, adding a visual experience to the already infectious track.
"With the direction we are going with my branding, this was a no-brainer," Ben explains. "Once management sent this to me, I knew this was THE song. I think it's an undeniable summer anthem no matter who released it - I'm just glad it was me! You just feel like you've heard it before."
If you're looking for an unforgettable live music experience this summer, don't miss the chance to see Ben perform at one of his upcoming shows. Experience his chart-topping hits and dynamic stage presence, and see why he's capturing the hearts of country music fans everywhere.
Upcoming Shows:
June 6th: Nashville, TN (Whiskey Jam)
June 22nd: Sicamous, BC (Shake the Lake)
June 23rd: Lake Country, BC
July 5th: PEI (Cavendish Music Fest)
July 25th: Saint John, NB (Boxcar Music Fest)
