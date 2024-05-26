Eli Winders Delivers 'Another Love' Video

(Atlantic) Eli Winders returns with his poignant new single, "Another Love," available now via Atlantic Records/Bad Realm Records. The track is already proving a fan favorite on the North Carolina-based artist's TikTok with over 5M total views prior to release. "Another Love" releases alongside an official music video.

"I wrote Another Love in early 2022," shared Winders. "It was one of the first songs I wrote that I thought was good enough for people to hear, two years later and it's finally coming out. At the time I wanted to write the saddest song I could and that was what I came up with. It quickly became a fan favorite on social media and I am so excited for everyone to hear the full song."

Winders will celebrate "Another Love" with an eagerly awaited run of live dates including appearances at Nashville, TN's CMA Fest 24 (including a Meet & Greet in Fan Fair X on Thursday, June 6 at 10:00am and performance on the Hard Rock Stage Friday, June 7 at 6:15pm), and the Outeroo Galactic Giddy Up at Manchester, TN's Bonnaroo (June 13-16). In addition, a very special homecoming headline show is slated for Kenansville, NC's Duplin County Events Center on July 26 opening for Tracy Byrd.

Born and raised in the heartland of North Carolina, 19-year-old Winders is a classic yet fresh voice in country music. After only having access to music through the radio until his teens, Winders' musical exploration truly began when he received a phone for his 16th birthday - a gift that opened the door to streaming music for the first time. As he delved into a rich tapestry of melodies and lyrics, he found himself captivated by the timeless sounds of Country music's golden era and wanting to write songs of his own.

Throughout 2022, Winders dedicated his days to working in a feed mill, attending college classes at night, and scribbling song ideas between it all. His first breakthrough arrived when he began sharing his musical talents online. By posting heartfelt covers and soul-stirring original songs, Winders quickly gained an enthusiastic following, drawing in listeners with his genuine artistry and Carolina charm. Recognizing the young artist's exceptional talent and commitment to his craft, Atlantic/Bad Realm Records fulfilled a dream for Winders, swiftly signing him to their roster.

Last summer saw Winders making his Atlantic/Bad Realm debut with the bittersweet "Pack My Hometown." Recorded in Nashville with producer/co-writer Eric Arjes (Tim McGraw, Kane Brown, Eli Young Band), the deeply moving track - which was heralded in a series of TikTok teasers that amassed over 2.5M views - is joined by an official music video streaming now HERE. "Pack My Hometown" was met by instant applause from such outlets as Countrypolitan Magazine, which raved, "'Pack My Hometown' has all the hallmarks of a great song: heartfelt lyrics, rich acoustic foundation, and an emotive, moving vocal performance. There's no telling what else Eli Winders has in store, and we just can't wait to hear what he does next."

A string of singles have followed, including "Two Wheel Drive Cowboy" and the heartwarming "Carolina Blue," both of which saw a swift rise in popularity across social media, as did evocative acoustic covers of songs by The Red Clay Strays, Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, Caamp, and more streaming now at YouTube. Recent months have also seen Winders hitting the road for a wide range of live dates highlighted by shows alongside such artists as Conner Smith, Tanner Usrey, Zach Top, and more. Now, with "Another Love" and more new music to come, Winders' musical journey has truly begun in earnest.

