Dolly Parton Launching Dolly! All Access Pop-up At CMA Fest

(TPR) Dolly Parton announces details of her exclusive pop-up experience, Dolly! All Access, spotlighted during CMA Fest (June 6-9) at Fan Fair X inside the Music City Center in Nashville.

Following a successful pop-up experience last year in Frisco, TX during the ACM Awards, global superstar Dolly Parton is expanding the footprint for her biggest curated shopping experience yet.

A portion of proceeds from sales during the four-day event will benefit the CMA Foundation, which ensures students across the country have access to participate in music education.

Parton will kick off CMA Music Fest on Thursday, June 6th at 10:45am CT with a special conversation from Fan Fair X which will be live streamed on the CMA Connect app, across the CMA Fest website, CMA Facebook page, Parton's website, Parton's Facebook page, and via TalkShopLive.

Dolly! All Access will feature the following partners & products:

Dolly Parton's music will be front & center with limited-edition vinyl of the GOLD certified Rockstar album, vinyl & CD offerings, as well as other select Dolly albums.

Dolly Parton & sister Rachel Parton George's much-anticipated cookbook-Good Lookin' Cookin'-will be available for pre-order. Rachel and the book's editor Maurice Miner will host daily cooking demonstrations featuring recipes included in the project daily at 12 Noon CT. Rachel will conduct a meet & greet following the cooking demonstration daily.

Dolly Parton's additional books will be featured including Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones alongside a photo experience & costume exhibit. Songteller: My Life In Lyrics, Run, Rose, Run, Billy The Kid Makes It Big, Coat Of Many Colors, and pre-order opportunities for Billy The Kid Comes Home For Christmas.

Dolly: Scent From Above, Dolly: Smoky Mountain and Dolly's Front Porch Collection portfolio of fragrances by Scent Beauty, with fragrance testing opportunities.

Doggy Parton, toys & accessories, plus meet & greet opportunities with Dolly's favorite dog Billy The Kid on Thursday and Saturday at 2pm CT.

American Greetings Dolly Parton SmashUp virtual card experience & free limited-window subscription.

Dolly's Baking Collection is on display including cakes, cornbread, biscuits, muffins, brownies & frostings in partnership with ConAgra. While supplies last, all customers spending $200 or more will receive a limited-edition Dolly: Bake Like A Rockstar kit.

Dolly Parton Funko Pop! Rocks collectibles.

Celebrate With Dolly, Dolly's eco-friendly line of disposable party supplies, by Creative Converting.

Get a jump start on the New Year with a preview of Dolly's 2025 collection of calendars, courtesy of Andrews McMeel.

Brand new array of Dolly cast iron items by Lodge Cast Iron.

Dollywood will preview its recently opened Dolly Parton Experience.

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library will feature the Dolly Kid Zone where fans of all ages can leave a note for Dolly.

Dolly Parton classic merchandise, The Ultimate Dolly Parton Plaque Wall & more photo ops.

The operating dates and hours are as follows:

Thursday, June 6: 9:30am-5pm

Friday, June 7: 9:30am-5pm

Saturday, June 8: 9:30am-5pm

Sunday, June 9: 9:30am-4pm

