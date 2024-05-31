Carson Jeffrey Streams 'Rope The Moon'

(117) Carson Jeffrey is back with a brand-new single, "Rope The Moon," available today! Inspired by his real-life experiences and deep love for his wife, Carli, Carson's genuine cowboy imagery and Western lifestyle infuse his songs with depth and sincerity.
He stands out as the real deal in a world full of imitation cowboys who sport the look but lack the lifestyle. A lifelong roper, he practices his craft almost daily when the weather allows. This rare authenticity permeates his music. With a lasso in hand and a heart full of affection, "Rope The Moon" is a love song written by a smitten cowboy.
Carson describes "Rope The Moon" as, "a heartfelt love song, capturing the essence of young love yearning for freedom from doubt and hesitation. It's about seizing the moment and diving headfirst into the intensity of love."
I'll give ya my heart I'll give ya my world
Anything and everything for you girl
I'd sail the across that ocean blue
Walk through the desert, I'd die for you
I'll keep the stars in your eyes and the magic in your boots
If ya saddle up baby I'll rope the moon
Produced by David Beck, "Rope The Moon" kicks off a summer of new music from the burgeoning artist.
