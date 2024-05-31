Kolby Cooper Shares New Single 'Mama'

(BBR) Kolby Cooper delivers his next smash with the high energy, passion-filled anthem "Mama" via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville in partnership with Combustion Music. Commanding every stage he walks on, the touring powerhouse is "well on his way to headlining shows at Yankee Stadium and Red Rocks Amphitheatre" (Sounds Like Nashville), proving "if you're not listening to the new Kolby Cooper at maximum volume, you're doing it wrong" (Whiskey Riff). Battling between the desire to be saved or catch a buzz, the "born hitmaker" (All Country News) infuses his signature rebel-rocking lyrics and fiery electric guitar riffs with an explosive beat.

"To me, 'Mama' is about always having people in your corner fighting for you and wanting what's best for you, even when you don't deserve it," shares Cooper.

With a summer packed full of dates from his headlining tour along with some of country music's biggest festivals, Cooper continues to deliver exactly what his chaotically obsessed fans desire. With more new music to come, "Mama" kicks off a new era for Cooper in 2024, staying true to his pumped-up, stadium-ready new sound that "finds himself in an impressive league of rockers including artists - such as HARDY and Brantley Gilbert - who have made their way into the country music genre via determination and a whole bunch of talent" (People).

"Igniting the country world on fire, the badass genre bender once again offers up a country song that isn't surface level but thoughtful and universal" (All Country News). "Mama" follows his 2023 releases "Running Away," "Hello From the Road" that Country Swag claimed as "his best to date" and the fiery smash "Kill Me" that PopCulture applauded as "an epic guitar-driven anthem" and All Country News said: "In a genre that is often rinse and repeat and love songs can become mundane, Kolby Cooper says 'hold my beer.'"

Since his Grand Ole Opry debut and the release of his acclaimed label-debut album, Boy From Anderson County To The Moon, Cooper has solidified his place in the Country music scene as a "music powerhouse" and "rising country-rock star" (People) as well as a fierce road warrior, having headlined his own shows since the age of 18.

Continuing his strenuous packed-out tour schedule throughout 2024, Kolby Cooper has "proven that he has everything it takes to hang with the big dawgs in country music" (Whiskey Riff).

