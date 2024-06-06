Dolly Parton Inspired Musical Coming To Broadway

(TPR) Music icon Dolly Parton announced from the stage of the CMA Fest in Nashville, that she will partner with ATG Productions to bring a new musical inspired by her life and trailblazing career titled Hello, I'm Dolly to Broadway in 2026.
Produced by Parton, Adam Speers for ATG Productions, and Danny Nozell for CTK Enterprises, the new musical borrows its title from the name of Parton's first studio album released in 1967. Hello, I'm Dolly will feature a score by Parton that will include some of her biggest hits as well as new songs she has written especially for the musical, and a book by Parton and Maria S. Schlatter. Additional members of the creative team and casting will be announced at a later date.
Dolly Parton said, "Hello, I'm Dolly, and I lived my whole life to see this show on stage. I've written many original songs for the show and included all your favorites in it as well. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll clap, you'll stomp, it truly is a Grand Ol' Opera. Pun and fun intended. Don't miss it!"
Adam Speers said, "I first had the pleasure of working with Dolly Parton in 2019 when she trusted us to develop a new version of her musical 9 to 5 for London's West End. I had always heard she wanted to do a musical based on her life, so when she asked if I would be interested in producing it, I was bowled over. As the world knows, Dolly is a magical blend of talent, hard work, intelligence, charm, wit, and a gigantically big heart. I'm thrilled we're going to bring her inspiring story to Broadway."
Dolly Parton Launching Dolly! All Access Pop-up At CMA Fest
Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA - Family, Faith & Fable Announced
Dolly Parton Announces Threads: My Songs In Symphony
Dolly Parton Announces New Billy the Kid Children's Picture Book
David Lee Roth Covers Classic 80s Hit- MC5 Announce First New Album In 53 Years- Halestorm and I Prevail Share New Song- more
Late Metallica Icon Cliff Burton Featured On Apocalyptica Version Of 'The Call of Ktulu'- Deep Purple Deliver 'Pictures Of You'- more
George Strait Adds Tickets For 'The King at Kyle Field'- WARNING IN EFFECT As Kenny Chesney's Blazes Into Blossom- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Florida's Adventure Coast is Ready for Scallops!
Deep Inside the Blues: Photographs and Interviews by Margo Cooper
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Sammy Hagar Opens Sammy's Island at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Austria Wants to Know 'What's Your Sign?'
On The Record: The Hu, On Thorns I Lay and Psygnosis
Halestorm and I Prevail Share 'can u see me in the dark?' Collaboration
MC5 Announce First New Album In 53 Years
David Lee Roth Dials Up A Cover Of Classic 80s Hit
Original Guns N' Roses Star Steven Adler Launching Summer Shows
Pete Townshend Live In Concert 1985-2001' Box Set Announced
Oceano Announce New Album With 'Mass Produced' Video
The String Cheese Incident Announces Themes For 2024 Red Rocks Run
Falling In Reverse Recruit Jelly Roll For 'All My Life' Video