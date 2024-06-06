WARNING IN EFFECT As Kenny Chesney's Blazes Into Blossom

(EBM) Having an affinity for the intimacy of amphitheaters since becoming what the Minneapolis Star-Tribune called "country's king of stadium concerts," Kenny Chesney made sure a handful of outdoor venues were included in the routing for his personal record-breaking Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour, including three sold-out nights at Boston's Gillette Stadium and this weekend's sold-out-for-weeks Philadelphia stop at Lincoln Financial Field. But no one was ready for Blossom Music Center actually leaving voicemails and sending emails to people holding tickets to the sold-out show advising massive traffic issues expected.

"I remember when people cut the chain link fence to get into our shows a couple summers," Chesney marveled. "But we've never been the reason for an actual warning sent out. This year has been a whole other kind of crazy - selling standing room tickets in Tampa, pushing our stage all the way to the end zone wall in Pittsburgh - but knowing Blossom has this kind of energy around it? It tells you a lot about the passion and the heart of the Midwest.

"Hearing all the people on the lawn singing 'Anything But Mine' back at us whenever we play Blossom is one of the highlights of that tour. I know each and every one of them knows what it's like to be going home to Cleveland, leaving a summer love behind... and you can hear it."

For Chesney, who has broken his own records with his high-impact, high-velocity concerts in Tampa, Charlotte and Pittsburgh already, the more stripped-down amphitheater shows take the intensity of his connection with No Shoes Nation and channels it into the songs that have defined coming of age in the flyover for the last two decades. With the focus on music that captures the best of how people between coasts live, these amphitheater dates become sonic scrapbooks for people coming into their own, moving on or falling in love forever, for the summer or for the night.

Joined by six-time nominee and Academy of Country Music New Female Artist of the Year Megan Moroney, this year's ten amphitheater shows speak to making the best of every moment and the soul of being alive. With massive sing-along energy, Chesney and his support artist speak to the heart of what summer is made of - and embrace being so close to the crowd.

The man the Los Angeles Times called "The People's Superstar" begins, "When we're in the sheds, it's like going back to our roots. We were all starting on this journey, seeing where life and the music would take us. Now all these songs are filled with the memories we made, the faces and places we've traveled - and sharing them like this is like coming home."

Deemed "King of the Road" by the Wall Street Journal for his legendary stadium tours, the Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour has created a summer of unmatched 'wow' with several cities sold out months ahead. As importantly, the music and No Shoes Nation's connection grows stronger and more passionate, especially in the legendary amphitheaters. With Blossom's actual advisory to get there early, and Philadelphia sold out months in advance, there's no slowing down - only more songs to sing and smiles to create.

Presented by Blue Chair Bay Rum, it's all about the friends, high energy and songs people know by heart.

Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour Remaining Dates

with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney & Uncle Kracker

June 6 Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio || Blossom Music Center

June 8 Philadelphia, Pa. || Lincoln Financial Field

June 13 Maryland Heights, Mo. || Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

June 15 Chicago, Ill. || Soldier Field

June 20 Noblesville, Ind. || Ruoff Music Center^

June 22 Milwaukee, Wisc. || American Family Field

June 27 Darien Center, N.Y. || Darien Lake Amphitheater^

June 29 Cincinnati, Ohio || TQL Stadium*

July 6 Kansas City, Mo. || GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 11 Boise, Idaho || Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater^

July 13 Seattle, Wash. || Lumen Field

July 16 Salt Lake City, Utah || America First Field*

July 18 Wheatland, Calif. || Toyota Amphitheatre^

July 20 Los Angeles, Calif. || SoFi Stadium

July 24 Phoenix, Ariz. || Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^

July 27 Denver, Colo. || Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

Aug. 3 Nashville, Tenn. || Nissan Stadium

Aug. 8 Columbus, Ohio || Historic Crew Stadium*

Aug. 10 Detroit, Mich. || Ford Field

Aug. 15 Bangor, Maine || Maine Savings Amphitheater^

Aug. 17 East Rutherford, N.J. || MetLife Stadium

Aug. 23 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

Aug. 24 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

Aug. 25 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

* Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker only

^ Megan Moroney only

