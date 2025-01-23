Kenny Chesney Adds Dates To Sphere Las Vegas Residency

(PR) Kenny Chesney sells out stadiums so it comes as no surprise that his Sphere Las Vegas residency became the hottest ticket in town once they went on sale. As a result, the country superstar has added three additional dates to the run. Here is the official announcement:

Kenny Chesney promised No Shoes Nation something very different when he began teasing his touring plans for 2025. Hailed as "The King of the Road" by Wall Street Journal, the high-impact live performer knew he was ready for another challenge, one that deepened the connection between the music, his band and the people who have come to live their lives in his songs over the last 20 stadium summers.

Trying to create something truly new is the greatest challenge of all. Taking the music to No Shoes Nation has always been his mandate, which is why every so many years he will go back to the amphitheaters and arenas to honor his touring history, and the idea of making people come to him is the reason he'd eschewed things like a Vegas residency.

Presented with the opportunity to take his music into Sphere, where the video wall engulfs fans with over 171 million pixels in 16K clarity - and the sound is delivered via 167,000 individual speakers that can be mixed specifically for the smallest areas, the East Tennessee songwriter/superstar knew that was an experience he wanted to give his fans. So did No Shoes Nation, whose overwhelming response has already mandated three shows being added.

"I know the rush we feel onstage in those football stadiums - with very little production, just this amazing band, the songs and truly, the people who come to see us," Chesney says. "To put all of that in a building capable of what Sphere delivers? Wraparound sound, a roof, the fact it's only 17,600 people. There was no way we weren't going to do it."

After toasting the announcement on "TODAY" with hosts Craig Melvin and Carson Daly (with Boat Captain Bens), the media went into overdrive. Rolling Stone offered, "No Shoes Nation fandom will descend upon Las Vegas in May... The shows will be a rare chance to see Chesney outside of the massive football stadiums he usually hits on tour," while USA Today shared, "Kenny Chesney has broken many records in his 30-year career, from record-setting concert attendance to music chart milestones, and now the country superstar will add another accolade to his list when he becomes the first country artist to perform at the Las Vegas Sphere."

Even before the tickets were available, registrations for presale codes went through the roof, demonstrating an overwhelming demand for what will be the smallest number of people Chesney's played to this century. Working with the people at Sphere, three more adjacent dates were located. Tickets to all 15 dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 31 starting at 10 a.m. PT via KennyChesney.com, with presales for the newly added shows beginning this Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m PT for the June 18 show, 12 p.m. PT for the June 20 show and 2 p.m. PT for the June 21 show.

Having extended his record on Billboard's Country Airplay Chart with "Take Her Home," his 33rd No. 1, Chesney wants to create an experience unlike anything No Shoes Nation has ever dreamed. Some deep cuts, some surprises are being added to the line-up, which will also leave room for guests, song swaps and a whole new way to consume the songs NSN has lived, loved and watermarked their lives with.

"We have been shooting all new footage, learning new technology, thinking about the songs in a whole new way. I'm glad No Shoes Nation is as excited as we are. And because this is such a beyond the imagination experience, we're all going there together for the very first time."

Early access to tickets to the 12 initially announced shows is also available now via Vibee, the music-forward destination experience company serving as the official VIP Concert & Hotel Package partner for Kenny Chesney's Live at Sphere residency, with early access to the three new shows beginning tomorrow, Jan. 23, at 9 a.m. PT. All Vibee packages offer guests a choice of premium tickets including Sandbar (general admission floor) or reserved seating, a collectable laminate and lanyard and access to an immersive fan experience curated in partnership with Kenny Chesney himself. Vibee Hotel Packages include a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (The Venetian or The Palazzo) or Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Kenny Chesney Live at Sphere Las Vegas

Thursday, May 22

Saturday, May 24

Sunday, May 25

Wednesday, May 28

Friday, May 30

Saturday, May 31

Wednesday, June 4

Friday, June 6

Saturday, June 7

Wednesday, June 11

Friday, June 13

Saturday, June 14

Wednesday, June 18

Friday, June 20

Saturday, June 21

