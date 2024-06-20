Kenny Chesney Fans Pick New Single 'Just To Say We Did'

(EBM) While Kenny Chesney's albums have always been a reflection of his life, the world around him and people he encounters, the precedent-setting artist has always put a premium on finding songs that also embody the lives of people who have led lives a lot like he did growing up in East Tennessee. Values-driven, friends- and family-oriented, his music tackles turning points, hard truths and all the joy one can create along the way, and it helped "Take Her Home" become his 33rd - and record extending - No. 1 at Billboard and his 36th No. 1 at Country Aircheck.

To celebrate that achievement, Chesney leaned into No Shoes Nation to pick the life-turning "Take Her Home"'s follow-up. The result captures the existential thrill of being alive. After listening to social media, streaming services and random run-ins with fans across the nation, there was only one choice for the man the Los Angeles Times called "the People's Superstar."

"Everywhere we went, everyone was asking for the same song," Chesney reports. "Everybody wanted us to release 'Just To Say We Did.' It was insane how almost unanimous it was, but it's also pretty much a perfect summer song. I mean, if there's ever a time when you're gonna get out of your comfort zone, do something crazy or unthinkable, it's now.

"And the thing I loved about the song when we were putting BORN together was that idea of 'shoot your shot!' Whatever it is, forget the excuses - just do it! Don't look down, don't look back! Just jump into the moment and ride it for all it's worth."

Savory and smart, the percolating midtempo absolutely leans into that embrace the moment, take the chance reality that has defined No Shoes Nation. As Chesney said when the album was coming out, "What can I say? 'Just To Say We Did' sounds like me and my friends growing up, and so many people I've met along the way. It's a song where whatever it is, why not? Get out there and live, shoot your shot, do that bucket list thing - just to say you did. When you can boil down how to create real joy into three minutes that feel this good, I want to sing that song.

"And I think this summer since we've been out on the Sun Goes Down Tour, 'Just To Say We Did' captures a lot of the energy we're live on. Not just my road family, but all those crazy, awesome folks pulling up and tailgating out in the parking lots where No Shoes Nation comes to life every weekend. I can't always get out there among 'em, but that doesn't mean I don't hear them or see them, because I do - and it reminds of growing up in the best way possible."

The Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour, presented by Blue Chair Bay® Rum, has been shattering Chesney's previous records at almost every stadium he's played this year. Beyond scratching to find more seats multiple times in Tampa and Philadelphia, as well as a third show at Foxborough, Mass.'s Gillette Stadium, Chesney most recently topped his best at Chicago's Soldier Field by 2,000 tickets.

Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour Remaining Dates

with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney & Uncle Kracker

June 20 Noblesville, Ind. || Ruoff Music Center^

June 22 Milwaukee, Wisc. || American Family Field

June 27 Darien Center, N.Y. || Darien Lake Amphitheater^

June 29 Cincinnati, Ohio || TQL Stadium*

July 6 Kansas City, Mo. || GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 11 Boise, Idaho || Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater^

July 13 Seattle, Wash. || Lumen Field

July 16 Salt Lake City, Utah || America First Field*

July 18 Wheatland, Calif. || Toyota Amphitheatre^

July 20 Los Angeles, Calif. || SoFi Stadium

July 24 Phoenix, Ariz. || Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^

July 27 Denver, Colo. || Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

Aug. 3 Nashville, Tenn. || Nissan Stadium

Aug. 8 Columbus, Ohio || Historic Crew Stadium*

Aug. 10 Detroit, Mich. || Ford Field

Aug. 15 Bangor, Maine || Maine Savings Amphitheater^

Aug. 17 East Rutherford, N.J. || MetLife Stadium

Aug. 23 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

Aug. 24 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

Aug. 25 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

* Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker only

^ Megan Moroney only

