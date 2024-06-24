Canyon Star TV Announce Several New Shows

(2911) Canyon Star TV is continually broadening its selection, presenting an array of engaging programs designed to appeal to different tastes, all while upholding excellence in family-friendly content. Fresh shows are regularly introduced to keep the lineup dynamic and enticing. Among the recent additions are 'Positively America,' 'Chasing Down Madison Brown,' 'America's Heartland,' 'Hiring America,' 'Real Green,' 'Coffee With America,' 'Think Big,' 'Charlie Moore's No Offense,' 'Life In Between Gates,' 'Cotton Sacks and Cadillacs,' 'David Heavener Live,' 'Las Vegas Tonight Television with Dale Davidson,' and more! With nearly 1,100 programs so far, Canyon Star TV is thrilled to introduce fresh, new shows weekly!

"Nothing pleases us more than to know we have the most diverse family-friendly programming for our viewers in the global streaming universe," smiles Founder/CEO, Joey Canyon.

Additional new programming also includes Cowboys, Trailers, and Ranches with Jimmy "Jimbo" Temple takes you behind the scenes with a front-row seat to all of the action and is dedicated to celebrating and preserving all things Western. With a focus on families throughout the country, Positively America, hosted by Emmy-award-winning television news anchor, Ernie Anastos focuses on good things happening from coast to coast that will improve lives with uplifting interviews that inform, educate, and entertain. For those into holistic alternatives, Heal It is a groundbreaking series on holistic healing, nurturing the body, mind, emotions, and soul. Embrace a life of balance, vitality, and inner peace as we delve into the power of healing for your entire being. Don't miss your chance to start your healing journey today with the Heal It Show. For music lovers, Gumbo Yaya Radio Show, DND Dynamite 80s, Music Mix USA, and Music Mix USA Christian are now available along with Just Down The Road with Diane Robertson and Jeremy Wood for traveling enthusiasts.

Canyon Star TV is also excited to feature more music videos from some of the hottest names in entertainment, including The Oak Ridge Boys, T. Graham Brown, John Conlee, Doug Stone, Pam Tillis, Jeannie Seely, Rhonda Vincent, Mark Wills, Marty Stuart, Kelly Lang, and more!

Canyon Star TV recently announced the launch of its first round of institutional funding with a target close date of May 2024 after raising $800K from friends and family and a successful year of organically acquiring content and users. Canyon Star TV plans to raise $2 million for its seed round of capital from strategic investors interested in shaping the future of the family-friendly streaming industry.

Over the past year, Founder/CEO Joey Canyon and Co-Founder & President Kelly Kantz focused on creating a business strategy that focuses on creating a platform that users of all ages can love and safely stream on their devices with no concerns about inappropriate content. At the same time, the revamped business strategy targets over $150 million in annual revenue by 2028 by combining original content creation, deals with advertisers and sponsors, ad-free subscriptions, and a shopping channel currently under development.



Canyon Star TV acquired over 1100 family-friendly titles & 9000 episodes at no cost through deep relationships in the media and entertainment industry.

Canyon Star announced its first round of institutional capital one year after launching its AVOD streaming platform in January 2023, organically capturing more than 23,000 viewers.

Upon securing funding, Canyon Star plans to begin the production of five original titles, sign at least three content licensing contracts, and onboard 20K new viewers through marketing strategies during 2024.

Canyon Star TV's free streaming platform offers diverse programming, including live music videos, children's shows, talk shows, outdoor living content, and an expanding collection of faith-based programs. With such a varied selection, it is the most family-friendly streaming platform available today!

CANYON STAR TV IS FREE, NO SUBSCRIPTION, SIGN UP at CanyonStar.Tv.

