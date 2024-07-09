The Oak Ridge Boys' Joe Bonsall Dead At 76

(2911) Joseph S. Bonsall (76) of Hendersonville, Tennessee passed on to Glory on July 9, 2024, from complications of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. He leaves behind his precious wife, Mary Ann, daughters Jennifer and Sabrina, granddaughter Breanne, grandson Luke, two great grandsons, Chance and Grey, and a sister, Nancy. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph S. Bonsall Sr. and Lillie Bonsall.
As a 50-year member of the American music group The Oak Ridge Boys, Joe was a member of the Grand Ole Opry and inducted into the Philadelphia Music Hall of Fame, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and the prestigious Country Music Hall of Fame.
Joseph is also the author of 11 books including his latest, a memoir entitled I See Myself, which releases in November. Joe loved to sing. He loved to read. He loved to write. He loved to play banjo. He loved working on the farm. And he loved the Philadelphia Phillies. But Jesus and his family always came first-and we will see him again on the Promised Day.
At the request of Joe, there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ALS Association or to the Vanderbilt Medical Center ALS and Neuroscience Research Center.
The family is requesting privacy.
Rusty Golden, Son Of The Oak Ridge Boys' William Lee Golden, Dead At 65
The Oak Ridge Boys' Vocalist Joe Bonsall Retires From Touring
The Oak Ridge Boys American Made: Farewell Tour
The Oak Ridge Boys Team With Alabama To Honor The Gaithers With 'Jesus And John Wayne'
