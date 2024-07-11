24th Annual Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival Kicks Off Next Weekend

(VL) Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival is just around the corner, promising an unforgettable weekend of larger-than-life musical performances. Scheduled for July 17-21 at the picturesque Walsh Farm in Oak Hill, NY, the 2024 installment of the legendary bluegrass celebration is set to be a highlight of the summer.

As anticipation builds, festival organizers are thrilled to unveil the complete stage schedules for Grey Fox 2024. Attendees can now plan their perfect festival weekend experience with ease, thanks to the newly released schedules and program book accessible through the Grey Fox Music Festival website. Physical copies of the Grey Fox program book will also be available to attendees on-site through.

From main stage headliners like Del McCoury Band, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, and Yonder Mountain String Band, to burgeoning talents and beloved bluegrass veterans, Grey Fox 2024 promises a diverse and satiating experience. Festival highlights include sit-ins from artist-in-residence Della Mae, the acclaimed Bluegrass Academy for Kids, providing young musicians a platform to improve their talent, and the highly anticipated Emerging Artists program, which features acts from all over the globe--this year including the award-winning South Korean bluegrass group Country GongBang. With exciting collaborations and surprise appearances in store, next weekend's festivities are set to create lasting memories for all Grey Fox attendees.

In addition to the outstanding musical lineup, Grey Fox continues its tradition of community engagement with the Grey Fox Workshops, where bluegrass enthusiasts of all skill levels can participate in interactive sessions led by industry experts. These workshops cover a range of topics from instrument technique to the history and future of bluegrass music.

"We can't wait to welcome everyone to Walsh Farm for another fantastic festival experience," shares festival director Mary Burdette. "As we approach next week's event, I can't help but look back on some of the incredible moments and memories we've shared over the years. Grey Fox 2024 is shaping up to be our best festival yet, with an amazing lineup and plenty of surprises in store. Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of music, community, and fun!"

A limited number of tickets for Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival 2024 are available now, offering various options including general admission passes and camping passes.

WHAT: 24th Annual Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival

WHEN: Wednesday, July 17-Sunday, July 21, 2024

WHERE: 1 Poultney Road, Oak Hill, NY 12460

TICKETS: $90-330 (Free for 12 + under)

TICKET PURCHASE LINK: bit.ly/GreyFox24Tix

FESTIVAL WEBSITE: GreyFoxBluegrass.com

Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival 2024 Lineup

Hosted by Dry Branch Fire Squad

Della Mae (Artist-in-Residence)

Del McCoury Band

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Tony Trischka's EarlJam: A Tribute to Earl Scruggs

Yonder Mountain String Band

The Steeldrivers

Hawktail

The Travelin' McCourys

Sister Sadie

The Gibson Brothers

I Draw Slow

Shadowgrass

Darol Anger & Bruce Molsky

Sam Grisman Project

Charlie Parr

SCYTHIAN

Wyatt Ellis

The Mammals

Brennen Leigh

Pine Leaf Boys

Joe Newberry

Le Vent du Nord

Twisted Pine

Zoe & Cloyd

The Faux Paws

Chris Jones & The Night Drivers

Missy Raines & Allegheny

Charm City Junction

Casey Driessen's Red Shoe Stringjam

Pictrola

Mike + Ruthy (of the Mammals)

Unspoken Tradition

Country GongBang

Jim Gaudet & The Railroad Boys

Niamh Parsons & Graham Dunne

Mark Gamsjager & The Lustre Kings

John, Trish, & Quickstep

The Cross-eyed Possum

Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light

Into The Fog

The Clements Brothers

Mild Goose Chase

Berklee American Roots Music Showcase

