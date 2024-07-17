Blue Highway Fest 2024 Announced

(VL) Blue Highway Fest is returning for its third annual bluegrass celebration, set to take place October 9-12, 2024 in the charming Southwest Virginia town of Big Stone Gap. Hosted by esteemed contemporary bluegrass outfit, Blue Highway, the festival has quickly gained acclaim since its inception in 2022, earning the prestigious International Bluegrass Music Association Industry Event of the Year Award following its inaugural event.

The 2024 gathering will feature performances by bluegrass and Americana legends including Del McCoury Band, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Dan Tyminski Band, The Travelin' McCourys, and more than two dozen other top-tier acts. Live music will take place across two stages in downtown Big Stone Gap, with additional attractions such as local craft vendors, a variety of food trucks offering regional cuisine, workshops for aspiring musicians, and open jam sessions. Attendees can also explore the town's historic sites and array of brick and mortar shops and restaurants.

"We are excited to welcome Blue Highway Fest back to Big Stone Gap for its third year," said Stephen Lawson, Town Manager of Big Stone Gap. "This festival not only brings world-class music to our community but also showcases the unique charm and hospitality of our town. We look forward to another unforgettable celebration and the chance to share the rich culture and history of Big Stone Gap with our visitors."

New for 2024, Blue Highway Fest is proud to announce the addition of its Rising Stars Challenge. The competition invites artists of any origin to participate in a battle-of-the-bands-style competition, for a chance to win a grand prize package that includes a main stage performance at Blue Highway Fest. Eight finalists will be chosen through an online voting process, with multiple elimination rounds occurring throughout the festival weekend. The champion, in addition to the coveted Blue Highway Fest performance slot, will receive a recording session at Hat Creek Recording in Jonesborough, TN; coaching by Wayne Taylor (Virginia Country Music Hall of Fame member and founding member of Blue Highway), and a national release of a single by Turnberry Records. Additionally, the winner will perform at a number of prestigious venues including The Station Inn in Nashville, TN, and The Down Home in Johnson City, TN. The deadline for online submissions is September 1, 2024 at midnight local time.

Blue Highway Fest 2024 Lineup

Del McCoury Band

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

Blue Highway

Dan Tyminski Band

The Travelin' McCourys

Scythian

The Darrell Scott String Band

Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys

Seldom Scene

Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers

Sister Sadie

Balsam Range

Carson Peters & Iron Mountain

The Tony Trischka Band

The Grascals

Authentic Unlimited

Green River Revue

Missy Raines & Allegheny

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

Dave Eggar & Bristol Lightning

Tony Arata

Beth Snapp

Ed Snodderly

Flatt Out Blue

Thomas Cassell Band

ETSU Bluegrass Band

Blue Highway Fest Rising Stars Challenge Winner

