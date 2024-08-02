Riley Thomas Returns With 'Angels'

(Elektra) Riley Thomas has unveiled his brand new single "Angels", which heralds the arrival of his anxiously awaited debut Bad By Design EP. The five track collection is due for release on August 16, 2024 via DBLBLK Records/Elektra.
On "Angels," Riley wrestles with regret about the one that got away. He comments, "I was in L.A., but I was thinking of a girl back in Nashville. I sent her a text, 'Would you ever want to get coffee when I get back?' She said, 'No', and I realized it was a big moment. I was fully out of the picture. She was a good woman who truly loved me, but I couldn't see it for what it was. A lot of women would come up to me at shows and say, 'I know that guy in my life'. It just happened to be me this time!"
Bad By Design paints a 360-degree portrait of Riley's unrestrained signature style. Kickstarted by rowdy guitars, he serves up an intoxicating anthem on "Dive Bar Grave," and gallops towards an arena-size hook on "Dead Horse." Then, there's the title track "Bad By Design'' where his words cut deep, "Maybe all that I was made for was good whiskey and goodbye...Baby, I'm bad by design."
Commenting on the EP, Riley shares, "It naturally turned out to be half ballad and half up-tempo songs. Each one of these songs meant a lot to me in its own way. They all took time to write. This is my introduction to the masses. I'm basically welcoming myself into an ongoing conversation in music. You're getting this young kid with an old soul attached to him. These songs are just the way the things that keep me up at night come out on paper in the morning."
Next up, Riley will hit the road in the US as direct support for Pecos & the Rooftops. The trek kicks off on August 9 at Sacramento, CA's Ace of Spades, visits markets across the West Coast, and wraps on August 17 at Flagstaff, AZ's Orpheum Theater. Tickets for all dates are available now. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.
Riley announced his signing to DBLBLK Records/Elektra in an exclusive interview with Billboard late last year. Following the release of his major label debut single "I'll Be Damned", SiriusXM's The Highway christened him their latest "Highway Find." A coveted honor within the country music community, the accolade spotlights outstanding new talent in the genre. Past recipients include Parker McCollum, Luke Combs, Griffen Palmer, Gabby Barrett, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, and more.
Riley initially emerged as a phenomenon on his own terms with his breakout debut single "Cowboys Did Cocaine." The song has already amassed 40 million streams and counting. Behind the scenes, the Florida-born, Nashville-based artist also notably co-written for the likes of Kelsey Karter & The Heroines, Jelly Roll, and more.
RILEY THOMAS TOUR DATES:
Supporting Pecos & the Rooftops
August 9, 2024 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
August 10, 2024 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater
August 14, 2024 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
August 15, 2024 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
August 16, 2024 - Tucson, CA - Rialto Theater
August 17, 2024 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater
Bad By Design EP Tracklisting
1. Bad By Design
2. Angels
3. I'll Be Damned
4. Dead Horse
5. Bad By Design
Riley Thomas Is SiriusXM's The Highway's Newest 'Highway Find'
David Lee Roth AWOL After Van Halen Tribute Tour Invite Says Hagar- Joe Perry Working On New Hollywood Vampires Music- more
Carrie Underwood And Papa Roach Team Up For 'Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)'- Jack White Officially Releasing Surprise 'No Name' Album This Week- more
Carrie Underwood Returning To American Idol As Judge- Luke Combs Helps Make Twisters: The Album Biggest Soundtrack Of The Year- more
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day One Report
Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Kentucky Black Trailblazers Experience
Chappell Roan: Keep on Dancing
Sites and Sounds: Cooter's 25th Anniversary Festival
Stuckey's: A Road Trip Institution - A Chat with CEO Stephanie Stuckey
Def Leppard's 'Photograph' Gets Armand Van Helden Remixes
Finger Eleven Celebrate 1 Billion Streams With 'Adrenaline'
Stream The Smashing Pumpkins' 'Aghori Mhori Mei' Album
The Offspring 'Light It Up' With New Single
Los Lonely Boys Mark 'Resurrection' With 'I Let You Think That You Do' Video
Anberlin Reveal 'Seven' Video As 'Vega' Album Arrives
AC/DC Share Pro-Shot Video Of Highway To Hell Classic From Slovakia
Marilyn Manson Returns With 'As Sick As The Secrets Within'