Riley Thomas Is SiriusXM's The Highway's Newest 'Highway Find'

(Elektra) Following Billboard's announcement of his signing to DBLBLK Records/Elektra, and the release of his major label debut single "I'll Be Damned," country and rock maverick Riley Thomas has added another impressive accolade to a whirlwind summer. Announced today at SiriusXM's Music Row Happy Hour live from Margaritaville in downtown Nashville, the Florida-born, Nashville-based artist has been selected as SiriusXM The Highway's latest "Highway Find."

A coveted honor within the country music community, the "Highway Find" program is part of SiriusXM The Highway's (channel 56) commitment to spotlighting outstanding new talent in the genre. Riley Thomas joins an elite group of power players with the accolade, including 2022 ACM New Male Artist of the Year Parker McCollum, reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs, Griffen Palmer, Gabby Barrett, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, and many more.

"Stepping out of the bar to hear 'I'll Be Damned' on the radio for the first time was one of those moments you live for," shares Riley Thomas. "I'm hugely grateful to Ania Hammar and the whole team at SiriuxXM The Highway for all of the love they have given to me and my music. Y'all keep listening, I'll be damned."

Riley initially emerged as a phenomenon on his own terms with his debut single "Cowboys Did Cocaine." Released independently last year, the song has already amassed over 20 million streams and counting. Behind the scenes, he's also notably co-written for the likes of Kelsey Karter & The Heroines, Jelly Roll, and more. "I'll Be Damned" sets the stage for more new music to come later this year.

