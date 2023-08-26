Riley Thomas Is SiriusXM's The Highway's Newest 'Highway Find'

(Elektra) Following Billboard's announcement of his signing to DBLBLK Records/Elektra, and the release of his major label debut single "I'll Be Damned," country and rock maverick Riley Thomas has added another impressive accolade to a whirlwind summer. Announced today at SiriusXM's Music Row Happy Hour live from Margaritaville in downtown Nashville, the Florida-born, Nashville-based artist has been selected as SiriusXM The Highway's latest "Highway Find."
A coveted honor within the country music community, the "Highway Find" program is part of SiriusXM The Highway's (channel 56) commitment to spotlighting outstanding new talent in the genre. Riley Thomas joins an elite group of power players with the accolade, including 2022 ACM New Male Artist of the Year Parker McCollum, reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs, Griffen Palmer, Gabby Barrett, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, and many more.
"Stepping out of the bar to hear 'I'll Be Damned' on the radio for the first time was one of those moments you live for," shares Riley Thomas. "I'm hugely grateful to Ania Hammar and the whole team at SiriuxXM The Highway for all of the love they have given to me and my music. Y'all keep listening, I'll be damned."
Riley initially emerged as a phenomenon on his own terms with his debut single "Cowboys Did Cocaine." Released independently last year, the song has already amassed over 20 million streams and counting. Behind the scenes, he's also notably co-written for the likes of Kelsey Karter & The Heroines, Jelly Roll, and more. "I'll Be Damned" sets the stage for more new music to come later this year.
Whitesnake Cofounder Bernie Marsden Dead At 72- Killswitch Engage Involved In Tour Bus Accident- Asking Alexandria- more
Roger Waters Shares Reimaged Version Of Pink Floyd's 'Time'- Staind- Back To The 2000's Tour- Maneskin To Rock MTV VMA Awards - more
Tim McGraw Celebrates New Album On Good Morning America- Jason Aldean Announces New Album- Breland Releases New Single- more
Live: Extreme and Living Colour Rock Chicago Area
Celebrate Me Home: Kenny Loggins' Final Tour
Caught In The Act: Ted Nugent Rocks Chicagoland
Maia Sharp - Reckless Thoughts
Caught In The Act: Ghost and Amon Amarth Rock Chicago
Whitesnake Cofounder Bernie Marsden Dead At 72
MxPx Rock Livestream To Celebrate New Album Arrival
The Devil Wears Prada Stream New Version of 'Salt' Feat. Dayseeker's Rory Rodriguez
Another Day Dawns Announce New Album With 'Hesitate' Video
Soft Machine Open 'Other Doors' With New Album
Zac Farro's halfnoise Releases 'Cool Cat'
Killswitch Engage Involved In Tour Bus Accident
The Killers Share First New Music Of 2023 With 'Your Side Of Town'