American Idol Winner Iam Tongi Delivers 'Road to Hana'

(EBM) "American Idol" Season 21 winner and Hawaii native, Iam Tongi releases new track, "Road to Hana" via 19 Recordings. Co-written by Tongi, the song is a love letter to the islands where he grew up.

Recorded in Nashville at Soultrain Sound Studios, Tongi says of the song, "I've always been proud of my heritage and where I was raised. Hawaii is such a big place with so many beautiful secret destinations. There's a few however that are known around the world. The road to Hana is 64.4 miles of untouched beauty. This song is a celebration of that beauty and everything it has to offer."

At just 18-years old when he auditioned, the Hawaiian born singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist won hearts around the world and brought Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, to tears with his emotional performance of James Blunt's "Monsters," dedicated to his father Rodney who had recently passed away. The audition went on to become the most watched on the show's YouTube with 29 million views.

Tongi became the first Pacific Islander to win the series, performing an emotional duet with James Blunt of his audition song "Monsters" - watch it HERE. He went on to earn his first Billboard No. 1 on the Rock Digital Songs Sales Chart after releasing his debut single, "I'll Be Seeing You"

Tongi is currently on the road with dates across the U.S. through the end of the year.

Upcoming Tour Dates

8/23 Salt Lake City, UT Granary Live

9/11 Virginia Beach, VA 24th Street Stage

9/12 Jacksonville, NC Hooligans Live

9/21 Sacramento, CA Cal Expo State Fairgrounds

9/28 San Diego, CA Mission Bayfest

10/10 York, PA Appell Center for the Performing Arts

10/12 Orleans, MA Outermost Roots and Blues Festival

10/17 Eau Claire, WI Pablo Center at the Confluence

10/19 Madisonville, KY Glema Mahr Center For The Arts

11/09 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Related Stories

News > Iam Tongi