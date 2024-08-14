The Tale Untold Stream New Song 'Paper'

(C Squared) Nebraska-based metal quintet The Tale Untold draw from the realms of post-hardcore, djent and hard rock enriched with electronics and pop influences. "Paper" provides a first glimpse of the band's forthcoming LP Counterculture set for release later in 2024.

Vocalist Eliss Hall comments on the meaning behind the single: "'Paper' explores the feelings and thoughts of reflecting on your life choices. We make decisions every day that range from small and inconsequential to life altering.

"Do we regret those choices? Do we feel thankful that those choices were made? One day you can be the most important thing in someone else's life, the next you can be reduced to nicknacks and memories."

Since forming in 2016, The Tale Untold has set to establishing their distinctive sound and live performances. Having introduced their staple Annual Pajama Party (With Pillow Mosh Pit), over their career to-date The Tale Untold have opened for the likes of Rob Zombie, Motionless In White, Black Dhalia Murder and Lorna Shore, among others.

The band revealed their debut EP Only Temporary in 2019, followed by Chapter II in 2023. Inspiration for The Tale Untold's 'poppy djent' sound derives from the likes of Slipknot, Deftones, and Metallica, with genre and stylistic elements infused from across EDM, Hip Hop, Industrial, and Djent. "We write Metal for the masses. Our philosophy is create 'one for them, one for you.'" The band explain. "Meaning, we write a song for those who love the radio hits, and then write one for those who love to mosh."

