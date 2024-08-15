Shaboozey Added To GoldenSky Country Music Festival

(A-MM) Danny Wimmer Presents is thrilled to announce that Shaboozey, the chart-topping artist behind the #1 Billboard Hot 100 hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," has officially joined to the GoldenSky Country Music Festival lineup, taking place from October 18-20, 2024, at Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA.

Shaboozey's hit song "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" is currently #1 on the Billboard's Hot 100 and has dominated the charts at #1 for the last five weeks. It has amassed over 600 million streams on Spotify and 100 million views on YouTube. The track has also become a viral sensation on TikTok, featured in over 1.3 million videos.

2024 has been a banner year for Shaboozey. Beyond the success of his third album, "Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going," Shaboozey has also been featured on two tracks from Beyoncé's chart-topping album "Cowboy Carter," which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

GoldenSky Country Music Festival, now in its third year, is northern California's biggest country festival, with headliners Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, and Keith Urban. Spanning three days in Discovery Park in Sacramento, California from October 18-20, 2024, fans can also look forward to performances from Bailey Zimmerman, Riley Green and Turnpike Troubadours, and now Shaboozey, plus dozens of other artists. The festival also features exclusive can't miss experiences such as the River City Saloon Dance Hall, the GoldenSky Beer Festival and Sidelines Sports Bar.

