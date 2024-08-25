Whey Jennings Debut 'Jekyll & Hyde' An Instant Hit

(JWA) Whey Jennings released his debut album on Friday, Jekyll & Hyde, available digitally everywhere by Dirt Rock Empire. Jekyll & Hyde debuted at #10 on iTunes Top 40 US Country Albums chart, #7 on iTopChart's Top Country Music Album chart, & #39 on PopVortex's iTunes Top 100 Albums chart.

It's also been hailed by Billboard, People Magazine, Forbes, Cowboys & Indians, Men's Journal, Rodeo Life Magazine and one of the most anticipated albums of 2024 by SavingCountryMusic.com, Jekyll & Hyde delivers a gauntlet of straightforward sonic country music gems which tells Jennings' own heart-on-his-sleeves stories of hard work, love, honor, redemption, hope & patriotism.

"Jekyll & Hyde is a look into the life I've led, from facing my inner demon to chasing the woman of my dreams, to recovering from drug addiction, and honoring our fallen soldiers," Jennings said. "This album is 100% me, and I'm 100% proud of this body of work!"

The album's most recent focus track "Sleeves" is a ballad which painfully calls attention to the current drug epidemic happening in America, where as the upbeat country rocker "Jekyll & Hyde" [revealed by SavingCountryMusic.com] tells Whey's story of his metaphorical conflicting inner selves. The sentimental and self-reflective "One Of These Days" [Billboard.com's must hear new country songs] sits you back down and makes you think about your own life's path, while the highway burning working man's tribute "10 Day Run" [premiered by People.com] gets you back up on your feet again with a wild and crazy tale about a woman's scorn. Jennings also introduces his first duet with Charity Bowden on the bona-fide cowboy meets cowgirl love song "Girl On A Fast Horse" [premiered by Cowboys & Indians]. He also pays some much needed respect to our Gold Star Families and military veterans on the patriotic tune "One Folded."

Jekyll & Hyde Tracklisting & Songwriters:

1. "Jekyll & Hyde" (Whey Jennings, Wes Shipp)

2. "One of These Days" (Whey Jennings, Sam Lowe)

3. "Girl On A Fast Horse" featuring Charity Bowden (Whey Jennings, David Wade, Shane Grove, Taylor Hughes)

4. "Hotter in Texas" (Whey Jennings, David Wade, Shane Grove, Chris Foust)

5. "One Folded" (Michael Anthony Curtis, Gordon MaGee, Marlon L Raybon)

6. "Caught Up" (Whey Jennings, Wes Shipp)

7. "Sleeves" (Whey Jennings, Wes Shipp)

8. "Home" (David Wade, CJ Garton, Shane Grove)

9. "10 Day Run" (Whey Jennings, Wes Shipp, Sam Lowe)

10. "I Would Die" (Whey Jennings, Michael Curtis)

11. "Billboard Jesus" (Whey Jennings, Wes Shipp)

12. "Hallelujah" (Leonard Cohen)

