Whey Jennings Delivering 'Just Before Dawn' This Week

() Country singer-songwriter Whey Jennings is readying for the release of his new EP, Just Before The Dawn, due out Friday, September 22 by Dirt Rock Empire. Jennings finds salvation and redemption on his critically acclaimed third EP, delivering his most personal, self-reflective and storyful set of songs he's released to date. With next level production by Music Producer Gary Carter and music videos to accompany the songs, Jennings is proudly carrying the torch of the traditional country sound - which his pioneer Grandparents started - confidently into the future.

Whey stopped by the WSM Radio studio on Sept. 12 for a chat on Coffee, Country & Cody, where he gave fans a sneak peak of the music video for "Just Before The Dawn" on Circle All Access. Jennings also appeared live on RFD-TV's Market Day Report to talk about the new music and perform "Just Before The Dawn." Plus, RFDtv.com exclusively premiered the music video, which is also scheduled to roll out on The Heartland Network, The Country Network beginning Sept. 25, and AIM Country Network on Sept. 22 as part of their Your New Favorite Song series.

Jennings has been teasing music fans throughout 2023 with his self-storytelling song releases from the new EP. There's the rowdy honky-tonk rocker of "Wild Child," the smooth mellow traditional flow of "Old Country Song" (premiered by Taste of Country), and the cowboy styled crooning on "Daredevil" (premiered by Cowboy Lifestyle Network) which gives the EP depth. However, it's the raw emotional plea he makes on the title track "Just Before The Dawn," by far Jennings most powerful song he's recorded to date.

"At the end of the day, I want to be able to change people's lives with my music," Whey said. "This EP gave me the ability to show people that you can change your life, with my life's stories as the examples. I want to change lives, and that is what I hope for the most with this EP."

Track Listing & Songwriters:

1. Wild Child (Whey Jennings, Wes Shipp)

2. Old Country Song (Whey Jennings, Wes Shipp)

3. Daredevil (Whey Jennings, Dylan Cornell)

4. Just Before The Dawn (Whey Jennings, Shane Grove, Mark Sucoloski, David Wade, Jerome Desotaeux)

5. The Woman Who No Longer Feels (Whey Jennings, Wes Shipp, Gary Weber)

6. One Together (Whey Jennings, Eric Caldwell)

