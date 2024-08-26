One Machine Announce New Singer And First New Single In 9 Years

(Adrenaline) One Machine are releasing their first single in nearly nine years, "A New Plane Of Existence", across all digital platforms, as well as a music video for the song, on Friday August 30th.
The band is also happy to announce their return to the live stage, for the first time since 2018, on tour with Overkill and Angelus Apatrida across Europe in September with new lead vocalist Tasos Lazaris!
Steve Smyth says "I'm very happy to finally be able to announce Tasos Lazaris as the new singer for One Machine! Jamie Hunt actually found him through a YouTube video of a live performance, and sent it over to me. The second I heard him, I knew he would be the right fit for One Machine!
"We are very happy to have him on board with us, as we prepare for our first live shows in 6 years, and touring again with the mighty Overkill, and Angelus Apatrida! This one should be fun! Our first single release of new music in nearly a decade!"
Tasos Lazaris adds "I'm thrilled to announce that I've joined One Machine as their new singer. Can't wait to hit the road soon and release some amazing music!"
September 1 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
September 3 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
September 4 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall
September 5 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage
September 7 - Lodz, Poland - Summer Dying Loud
September 8 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meetfactory
September 9 - Kosice, Slovakia - Colosseum *
September 10 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
September 11 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
September 12 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventhalle Strohhofer
September 13 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville
