10,000 Years Introduce New Album With 'High Noon In Sword City'

(PS) 10,000 Years announce the release of their new studio album "All Quiet On The Final Frontier" this November 22nd through Ripple Music, and unleash an earth-shattering first single "High Noon In Sword City" on all streaming services!

Formed in The Year Of The Plague, 2020, 10,000 Years has since churned out their signature brand of skull-crushing stoner metal at a relentless pace. Releasing records in 2020, 2021 and 2022, of which "II" gave them a much-deserved nomination at the Swedish independent Grammys Manifest for Best Metal, the world may not be ready for the insane massiveness that 10,000 Years have in store for it in 2024 and beyond.

As 10,000 Years now ready their return with their heavily awaited new album, they leave the complex concepts of the Albatross Trilogy behind to explore new frontiers both musically and thematically, focusing on standalone songs and compiling them into the absolute beast that is "All Quiet On The Final Frontier". While still very much in the business of stoner metal, and The Riff still reigning supreme, "All Quiet On The Final Frontier" boasts a more melodic approach. It is a natural evolution while staying true to the band's essence and the sharply focused songwriting makes for 10,000 Years strongest effort yet. Having joined the Ripple Family, sure to be a grand new step in their journey, this album sees 10,000 Years take a massive leap forward into new and hugely exciting territory.

"All Quiet On The Final Frontier" also introduces new drummer Alvin Risberg on wax, his powerhouse drumming providing a shot of adrenaline to the heart of the band and melding perfectly with the guitar wizardry of Erik Palm and Alex Risberg's thundering bass and howling vocals. Recording, as usual, took place at the legendary Studio Sunlight with the equally legendary Tomas Skogsberg manning the controls. Mastering was handled by Magnus 'Devo' Andersson at Endarker Studios.

Related Stories

News > 10000 Years