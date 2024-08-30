Duster Surprise Release New Album 'In Dreams'

(PPR) Duster return today with a surprise new album, "In Dreams", the band's fifth full-length record and one that continues their inclination of sonically capturing an open-ended question.
Across the 13 songs of "In Dreams", the band hone in on their trademark dark, droning guitar tones, layered textures and introspective lyrics, while exploring synth-heavy and drum machine avenues throughout. At the height of their lo-fi powers, it finds Duster delivering an album that expertly captures the band's signature atmospheric sound and expanding on it ever further.
"In Dreams" continues the band's forward momentum since reforming in 2018 and follows a recent single, "Anhedonia II" b/w "Ecstasy Cowgirl", created in collaboration with production duo Dirty Art Club, and the 25th anniversary reissue of Duster's debut album, "Stratosphere", a record that their label Numero Group sent a copy of to space on September 29th last year, its release date.
"In Dreams" is available digitally everywhere now, with a physical release on cassette, CD, standard black vinyl and crystal clear LP to follow on December 6th.
There will also be a limited edition Space Trash Splash LP available exclusively through the Numero Group store.
In the wake of "In Dreams", the band are also set to head out across the US on an extensive run of headline tour dates with support from Dirty Art Club. The tour will start on 27th September and tickets are on sale HERE - full routing below.
Sep 27: Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse w/ Dirty Art Club
Sep 28: Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle w/ Dirty Art Club
Sep 29: Washington, DC - 9:30 Club w/ Dirty Art Club
Sep 30: Baltimore, MD - Ottobar w/ Dirty Art Club
Oct 1: Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom w/ Dirty Art Club
Oct 2: New York, NY - Webster Hall w/ Dirty Art Club
Oct 4: Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall w/ Dirty Art Club
Oct 5: Boston, MA - House of Blues w/ Dirty Art Club
Oct 7: Lakewood, OH - The Roxy w/ Dirty Art Club
Oct 8: Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme w/ Dirty Art Club
Oct 9: Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall w/ Dirty Art Club
Oct 11: Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre w/ Dirty Art Club
Oct 12: Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs w/ Dirty Art Club
Oct 13: Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl w/ Dirty Art Club
Nov 1: Anaheim, CA - House of Blues w/ Dirty Art Club
Nov 2: San Diego, CA - Petco Park (Dia De Los Deftones)
Nov 3: Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren w/ Dirty Art Club
Nov 6: Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall w/ Dirty Art Club
Nov 7: Austin, TX - Emo's w/ Dirty Art Club
Nov 8: Dallas, TX - Studio at the Factory w/ Dirty Art Club
Nov 9: Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre w/ Dirty Art Club
Nov 11: Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre w/ Dirty Art Club
Nov 13: Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot w/ Dirty Art Club
Nov 15: Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre w/ Dirty Art Club
Nov 16: Bellingham, WA - The Shakedown w/ Dirty Art Club
Nov 17: Vancouver, BC - The Pearl on Granville w/ Dirty Art Club
Nov 19: Portland, OR - Revolution Hall w/ Dirty Art Club
Nov 21: Sacramento, CA - Harlow's w/ Dirty Art Club
Nov 22: San Francisco, CA - The Warfield w/ Dirty Art Club
Nov 23: Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern w/ Dirty Art Club
