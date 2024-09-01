Brooke Eden Releases The New Theme Song For SEC Nation

(BBR) As SEC Network (SECN) celebrates its 10th anniversary and a new era for the Southeastern Conference with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas, SECN has tapped country music star Brooke Eden to revamp the theme song "Party Wherever We Go" and opening sequence for SEC Nation, the network's weekly, traveling pre-game show.

"Getting to put my touch on the SEC Nation theme song and opening sequence is such a privilege in and of itself. Getting to debut it at my alma mater is nothing short of a full-circle moment," says Eden.

The theme song and opening tease premiered on Saturday, Aug. 31, when the show traveled to Gainesville, FL. to showcase the Florida Gators hosting in-state rival Miami Hurricanes.

The international breakout star recently completed a performance in the UK at The Long Road Festival and executed a media blitz across the airwaves. On the home front, Brooke and her wife Hilary were proud to share their pregnancy news in a People magazine exclusive earlier this summer as Brooke hit stages at prominent PRIDE festivals across the U.S. and returned to the CMA Music Festival in Nashville. The trailblazing artist is also featured in the film "Rebel Country" which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and will be the opening night film at the Nashville Film Festival in September.

SEC Nation debuted on August 28, 2014, with a customized version of Robert Randolph and The Family Band's "Take The Party" as its opening theme song. Randolph worked closely with network producers to develop custom lyrics for "Party Wherever We Go" - an SEC-centric version that complemented the show's goal of bringing the sights and sounds of a SEC football tailgate to viewers every Saturday. 10 years later, Eden put her twist on the tune with a new sound and original lyrics to include the Sooners and Longhorns.

SEC Nation returns to college football tailgates, stadiums and sidelines this fall, and will regularly follow the site of the 3:30 p.m. SEC on ABC showdown. Laura Rutledge will host the show for her eighth season, her ninth on the show overall, joined by Tim Tebow, Paul Finebaum, Jordan Rodgers and Roman Harper.

